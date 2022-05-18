Diana Taurasi with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Phoenix MercuryLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 05/17/2022
Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 05/17/2022
Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 05/17/2022
St. Xavier grad Justin Thomas isn't pleased with how much golf fans are paying for beer at Southern Hills, which is hosting the 2022 PGA Championship.
Barring one or more settlements, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson eventually will stand trial in 22 different cases with 22 different juries regarding claims made by 22 different massage therapists. Last week, Watson testified in one of the pre-trial depositions that a massage ended with the therapist crying, according to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. Watson [more]
On Monday's episode of 'Undisputed,' Skip Bayless relayed what Lil Wayne overheard from his courtside seat during the Suns' Game 7 loss to the Mavericks.
Orlando won the No. 1 pick but wasn't the only winner of the NBA draft lottery. Who else saw their prospects boosted by a favorable draw?
Charles Barkley is known for his outlandish takes about pretty much everything, but this one won't sit well with most Warriors fans.
When asked about Phil Mickelson's absence from the PGA Championship, Tiger Woods expressed his disappointment.
The 15-time major champ made a subtle change to his bag.
The group he’s going to play the first two rounds with would have been must-watch TV — even without him.
The Phoenix Suns issued a statement apologizing to fans via social media on Monday. It did not go over well.
The Warriors are known for their small-ball efficiency, but Charles Barkley doesn't think it will be enough.
Willson Contreras and Dan Vogelbach's minor dustup led to a brief skirmish in Tuesday's Cubs-Pirates game at Wrigley Field.
Jabari Smith of Auburn, Paolo Banchero of Duke, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga and Jaden Ivey of Purdue are expected to be the top draft prospects.
“It was one of, if not, the greatest shots of my career,” Player said.
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka explained Al Horford's Game 1 absence vs. the Heat and addressed whether the veteran big man will also miss Game 2.
Jon Rahm is the best ball-striker on the PGA Tour and he says making a footwear change has made a big difference.
Luka Doncic is conjuring up three tickets to Cancun for the Splash Brothers.
The Yankees, who have won 27 of their first 36 games, are off to one of their greatest starts in franchise history.
Nathan Eovaldi made some really bad history in Boston's loss last night.
As the PGA Tour and LIV Golf wage battle, the divide among players is clear: your either on Tiger's side or Phil's side.