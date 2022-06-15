Diana Taurasi with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics

Associated Press

It was an eventful week for the Chicago Sky with huge road victories over Connecticut and New York as well as a visit with former President Barack Obama. The Sky went 2-1 on a three-game road trip, edging the Sun and Liberty after a close loss to Washington. Chicago was able to overcome the second triple-double of New York's Sabrina Ionescu's career with a last-second 3-pointer by Courtney Vandersloot.