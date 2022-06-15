Diana Taurasi with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Phoenix MercuryLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 06/14/2022
Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) with a 3-pointer vs. Washington Mystics, 06/14/2022
The Chicago Sky were honored by the Chicago Cubs in recognition of their 2021 WINBA title.
The US state department says Brittney Griner should not be held "for a single day longer".
WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported Tuesday.
Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 06/14/2022
The court extended Brittney Griner's stay in custody until at least July 2. On May 13, a judge denied a request for her to be placed in home detention
After Arike Ogunbowale booted the ball into the crowd, Wings head coach Vickie Johnson said, "We play basketball with our hands, not with our feet."
State Department officials met Monday with members of Brittney Griner's WNBA team about the Phoenix Mercury star's monthslong detention in Russia and the Biden administration's efforts to secure her release.
STORY: "Our position has been clear: Brittney Griner should not be detained. She should not be detained for a single day longer."Price made the comments at a regular press briefing. Russia's TASS news agency reported that Griner's detention had been extended to July 2 at the request of investigators.
Sue Bird connected with Analis Bailey on Sports Seriously and discussed what's next for the WNBA in term's of growth for the league.
Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for more than 115 days.
What South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley had to say about possibly coaching in the NBA or WNBA.
It was an eventful week for the Chicago Sky with huge road victories over Connecticut and New York as well as a visit with former President Barack Obama. The Sky went 2-1 on a three-game road trip, edging the Sun and Liberty after a close loss to Washington. Chicago was able to overcome the second triple-double of New York's Sabrina Ionescu's career with a last-second 3-pointer by Courtney Vandersloot.
State Department officials met with the Phoenix Mercury about Brittney Griner's detention in Russia and the US efforts to secure her release.
State Department officials met Monday with representatives of Brittney Griner's WNBA team about the Phoenix Mercury star's ongoing detention in Russia.
Sabrina Ionescu joined elite company by recording her second WNBA triple-double. Heres a look at every triple-double in WNBA history.
Julio Jones would be an immediate boost to this team's WR unit!
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith has a few simple rules when it comes to rookies melding with the rest of the team.
Before the fights get underway, join MMA Junkie's Farah Hannoun for a live-streamed preview show of UFC 275.
Devon Allen, a 27-year-old Eagles rookie, ran the third-fastest 110-meter hurdles time in history on Sunday. By Reuben Frank