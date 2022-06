SNY

For the second straight night, the top of the Mets order set the pace with six hits and six RBI as the Mets routed the Nationals again, 10-0. Mark Canha went 4-for-5, driving in a pair, Starling Marte smacked a two-run homer and Francisco Lindor extended his RBI streak to nine straight games. Starter Trevor Williams allowed just three hits over five innings to get the win, his first as a Met.