New Diana softball advances after 12-5 win over Arp

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It was an all East Texas matchup at Tyler Legacy Thursday night, as Arp and New Diana faced off in a one-game first-round playoff matchup.

The game went back and forth early on, but the Lady Eagles pulled away down the stretch, beating the Lady Tigers 12-5, and advancing to the area round.

