Diamondbacks and Yankees meet, winner secures 3-game series

New York Yankees (5-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (4-2)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (0-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, four strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-0, 1.35 ERA, .45 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -113, Diamondbacks -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Arizona had an 84-78 record overall and a 43-38 record at home last season. The Diamondbacks averaged 8.4 hits per game last season while batting a collective .250 and slugging .408.

New York went 82-80 overall and 40-41 on the road a season ago. The Yankees averaged 7.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .227 and slugging .397.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Randal Grichuk: 10-Day IL (ankle), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), McKinley Moore: 15-Day IL (knee), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.