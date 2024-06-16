Diamondbacks and White Sox square off in series rubber match

Chicago White Sox (19-53, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (34-37, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Drew Thorpe (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, four strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Jordan Montgomery (4-4, 6.23 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -157, White Sox +132; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Chicago White Sox play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Arizona is 18-18 at home and 34-37 overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .250, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Chicago has a 7-30 record on the road and a 19-53 record overall. The White Sox have a 15-25 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 46 RBI while hitting .250 for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 14-for-42 with four doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has 14 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 13-for-42 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .277 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by nine runs

White Sox: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.