Diamondbacks-White Sox pitching matchup for Thursday's series finale
The Arizona Diamondbacks' final road trip of the 2023 MLB regular season concludes with Thursday's game at the Chicago White Sox. The game starts at 11:10 a.m. and can be seen on YurView AZ.
Thursday's Diamondbacks-White Sox pitching matchup
Diamondbacks RHP Bryce Jarvis (2-0, 2.45) vs. White Sox RHP Touki Toussaint (4-7, 5.10).
Jarvis gets the nod after RHP Ryne Nelson, who had been tentatively targeted for this game, was needed in relief on Tuesday evening. … Jarvis recorded one out on Tuesday night but otherwise has not pitched since Sept. 17. … This will be his first career start after making nine relief appearances. His longest appearance was 3 2/3 innings on Aug. 19; he is not expected to pitch much more than that vs. the White Sox. … Toussaint is a former Diamondbacks first-round pick in 2014, but the club traded him to the Atlanta Braves a year later in exchange for salary relief. … He was sharp in his most recent start, giving up one run in 6 1/3 innings against the Red Sox. … He has been solid in five of his past six starts, but the one bad outing was especially bad. On Sept. 12 he gave up eight runs in one-plus innings against the Royals.
Coming up
Friday: At Chase Field, 6:40 p.m., Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (17-8, 3.49) vs. Astros RHP Hunter Brown (11-13, 5.12).
Saturday: At Chase Field, 5:10 p.m., Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (12-7, 3.38) vs. Astros RHP Justin Verlander (12-8, 3.32).
Sunday: At Chase Field, 12:10 p.m., Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (8-8, 5.35) vs. Astros RHP Cristian Javier (9-5, 4.67).
