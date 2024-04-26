Diamondbacks visit the Mariners to begin 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (12-14, third in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (13-12, first in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Mariners: Emerson Hancock (2-2, 6.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -133, Mariners +112; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin a three-game series.

Seattle has a 13-12 record overall and a 7-6 record at home. The Mariners have a 5-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Arizona has gone 5-8 in road games and 12-14 overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .261, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Raleigh has six home runs for the Mariners. Josh Rojas is 10-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has five home runs, 11 walks and 14 RBI while hitting .330 for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-44 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .250 batting average, 1.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .259 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (lat), J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (oblique), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Brash: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eduard Bazardo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.