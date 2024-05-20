Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers to open 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (22-25, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (32-17, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Joe Mantiply (2-1, 4.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has an 18-9 record at home and a 32-17 record overall. The Dodgers have a 16-1 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Arizona has a 10-12 record on the road and a 22-25 record overall. The Diamondbacks rank 10th in the NL with 42 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .353 for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12-for-41 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 12 doubles, two triples and nine home runs while hitting .292 for the Diamondbacks. Joc Pederson is 11-for-30 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .211 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .233 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (posterior), Evan Phillips: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Joc Pederson: day-to-day (undisclosed), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.