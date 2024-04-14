Diamondbacks updates: Zac Gallen takes mound in series finale vs. Cardinals

Diamondbacks-Cardinals Sunday starters

Zac Gallen, the Diamondbacks' starter on Sunday, gave up three runs in five innings against the Rockies last week in Denver, walking none and striking out 10 in a game in which he took a no-decision. He elicited a season-high 15 swings and misses. … Gallen was drafted in the third round by the Cardinals in 2016 and was traded twice, first to the Marlins, then to the Diamondbacks. … He has faced the Cardinals twice in his career, including once last season, when he gave up five runs in 6 1/3 innings in a loss at home. … Cardinals' Sunday starter Miles Mikolas was roughed up by the Dodgers in his first start but threw well in each of his next two, including on Monday against the Phillies, whom he held to two runs in 6 2/3 innings. … Mikolas did not face the Diamondbacks last season, but started twice against them last year, posting a 1.76 ERA in 15 1/3 innings. … 3B Eugenio Suarez is 6 for 14 (.429) with a double and two homers against Mikolas in his career.

Monday's DBacks-Cubs pitching matchup

Cubs at DBacks, 6:40 p.m., Cox, Ch. 34

Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (2-0, 2.29) vs. Cubs RHP Ben Brown (0-0, 6.10).

At Chase Field: Kelly picked up his second win on April 9 against the Colorado Rockies with two earned runs allowed in six innings. He has thrown five or more innings with fewer than two runs allowed in six straight starts going back to Sept. 20, 2023. Against the Cubs, Kelly has made five career starts but only one at Chase Field. That day, July 18, 2021, Kelly got the win after allowing four earned runs in eight innings of work. Brown is set to make his second start of the season. The 24-year-old Brown is MLB Pipeline’s ninth-ranked Cubs prospect. He worked into the fifth inning and held the San Diego Padres without a run in his first start on April 9. Brown struck out five in 4 2/3 innings and has allowed only one earned run in his last 8 2/3 innings of work.

Coming up

Tuesday: At Chase Field, 6:40 p.m., Diamondbacks LHP Tommy Henry (0-1, 5.79) vs. Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 12.08).

Wednesday: At Chase Field, 12:40 p.m., Diamondbacks RHP Brandon Pfaadt (1-0, 6.48) vs. Cubs LHP Jordan Wicks (0-2, 5.68).

Thursday: At San Francisco Giants, 6:45 p.m., Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (1-2) vs. Giants RHP Logan Webb (1-1, 3.80).

-Jose M. Romero

What to know about the Chicago Cubs

The Cubs are off to a decent start, with an 8-6 record entering play Sunday. They rank ninth in runs scored and 17th in runs allowed. 1B Michael Busch, whom they acquired in an off-season trade with the Dodgers, is off to a red-hot start. Busch is hitting .311 with a 1.029 OPS. RF Seiya Suzuki is also swinging the bat well, hitting .291 with an .868 OPS. The Cubs, though, have not gotten much production from their biggest star, CF Cody Bellinger. After a surprising lack of suitors in free agency, Bellinger returned to Chicago on a three-year, $80 million deal that contains opt-outs after each season. Bellinger posted an .881 OPS last year but is hitting just .167 with a .566 OPS in the early going this year. LHP Shoto Imanaga has not allowed a run in his first three starts after signing from Japan in the off-season, but the Diamondbacks will miss him in this week's three-game set. They'll also miss RHP Javier Assad, who has a 1.64 ERA in his first two starts. LHP Justin Steele, an NL Cy Young candidate, is on the injured list with a hamstring injury. Last season, the Diamondbacks took six of seven games against the Cubs — all in September — helping them finish one game ahead of Chicago for the final NL Wild Card spot.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Diamondbacks updates: Gallen takes mound in Cardinals series finale