Slade Cecconi shines as Arizona Diamondbacks roll past Nationals

WASHINGTON — For weeks now, watching the Arizona Diamondbacks’ starting rotation has been a nerve-wracking adventure. The club has been without its three best starters and the backups have not seized the opportunity. Their struggles have stagnated the club’s progress, even as its offense has found a groove.

On Tuesday, though, they finally got a strong start from one of those fill-ins, keying a 5-0 win over the Nationals. At 36-37, the Diamondbacks are within one game of .500 for the first time since April 23, when they were 12-13. They are tied for the final National League wild card spot.

In six innings, Slade Cecconi struck out six and allowed just three hits. He did not walk a batter nor allow a run. It was the first time this season that one of the Diamondbacks’ replacement starters — a group that has at points included Cecconi, Ryne Nelson, Tommy Henry and Blake Walston — has gone six scoreless.

The offense, meanwhile, continued its recent hot stretch, scoring five runs on 14 hits. They went up 2-0 in the first inning on a two-run homer from Ketel Marte, added to the lead with two more runs in the fifth and punctuated the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Corbin Carroll shone after his injury scare Sunday proved to be insignificant. He walked twice, singled, tripled and stole a base, showcasing his multi-faceted impact on this Diamondbacks’ offense.

Wednesday’s Diamondbacks-Nationals pitching matchup

Diamondbacks at Nationals, 1:05 p.m., Cox, Ch. 34

Diamondbacks RHP Brandon Pfaadt (3-5, 4.38) vs. Nationals LHP Patrick Corbin (1-7, 5.84).

At Chase Field: After being one of the breakout stars of the Diamondbacks’ run to the World Series last fall, Pfaadt has struggled with inconsistency this season. His strikeout rate of 9.0 per nine and walk rate of 1.8 per nine are both encouraging but his ERA has lagged behind. … Last time out was one of Pfaadt’s good days as he struck out eight and allowed one run in six innings of a win over the Angels. … Prior to that, he allowed at least four runs in three consecutive starts. He has not yet had a scoreless outing this year. … Corbin has been one of baseball’s worst pitchers for four seasons now. Since the start of 2021, he is 26-57 with a 5.76 ERA. … Corbin had a strong first season in Washington after leaving the Diamondbacks in free agency, helping the Nationals to the 2019 World Series title, but he has held the Nationals back ever since. … Corbin’s trademark slider has not been effective for years. Opponents are batting .315 against him this season.

Coming up

Thursday: At Washington, 10:05 a.m., Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (4-5, 5.49) vs. Nationals LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-5, 3.24).

Friday: At Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m., Diamondbacks LHP Tommy Henry (2-2, 6.23) vs. Phillies RHP Taijuan Walker (3-2, 5.33).

Saturday: At Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., Diamondbacks LHP Jordan Montgomery (5-4, 6.00) vs. Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (8-4, 2.84).

What to know about the Washington Nationals

The Nationals made little in the way of significant acquisitions over the offseason, but they find themselves playing competitive baseball and squarely in the middle of the playoff hunt in a mediocre National League. After sweeping the Marlins over the weekend, the Nationals have won eight of nine games. The Nationals have the third-worst OPS (.668) in the NL, but their pitching staff has been solid, ranking fifth with a 3.84 ERA. SS C.J. Abrams has been their most productive hitter with a .258/.310/.477 line and a team-leading 11 homers. OF Jesse Winker also is off to a solid start, hitting .265 with six homers and 31 RBIs. The Diamondbacks will face two of the Nationals’ better starters this week in RHP Jake Irvin and LHP MacKenzie Gore. Irvin is a late-blooming former fourth-round pick in 2018 while Gore was one of the players acquired in the OF Juan Soto trade. RHP Kyle Finnegan ranks second in the league with 20 saves (in 22 opportunities) and a 1.78 ERA.

