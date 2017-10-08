Diamondbacks turn to Greinke for Game 3

PHOENIX -- The Los Angeles Dodgers held home field in the first two games of the National League Division Series, looking very much like the team that two months ago was on a pace to tie the major league record with 116 victories.

Arizona is hoping that a day off and an efficient Zack Greinke start can turn things around.

Dodgers right-hander Yu Darvish will oppose Greinke when the teams meet in Game 3 of the best-of-five series at Chase Field on Monday, after the Dodgers outscored Arizona 17-10 in the first two games at Dodger Stadium.

"If you have to pick one guy to stop this situation that we're in, I think we've found the right guy in Zack Greinke," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. "He's been that guy for us all year long. We've built around him. I know he loves challenges like this. Nobody prepares better."

The Dodgers passed the baton in the first two games. Third baseman Justin Turner had three hits, including a homer, and matched a franchise playoff record five RBIs, in a 9-5 Game 1 victory. That helped the Dodgers flex the muscle that led them to a franchise home run record this season.

They played smaller ball in their 8-5 victory in Game 2 on Saturday, when they strung together patient at-bats to knock out Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray, who had handled the Dodgers well this season. However, he entered after making his first relief appearance since 2014.

"We'll homer when a pitcher makes a mistake," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

"But to spoil pitches and to grind, that's when I think we're at our best. It's that team offense concept. We've got a lot of good players and a lot of good depth. There are so many guys in our lineup that can hurt you. Pass it to the next guy. Have that good at-bat. We can stress the pitcher early, get the pitch count up, get into the 'pen. Putting the ball in play, not punching, taking the walk. We've done that the first two games and we put some runs on the board."