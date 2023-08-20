Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham gets into argument with fans after 'disrespectful' comments

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham got into a verbal altercation with a fan in San Diego on Saturday, with both sides alleging harassment against one another.

A video was posted on social media Saturday afternoon during the first game of a doubleheader between the Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The social media user said his wife was at the game and Pham "was just waiting to go off on someone" while in the on-deck circle. In the video, Pham can be heard telling someone the fans were calling him a "piece of (expletive)" and they needed to be kicked out.

After one of the nearby fans told Pham to go strike out, he said "it’s always funny when you’ve got a white man, a white man, feel like they can disrespect me."

The social media user said Pham "has some severe anger management issues" and "needs some serious help."

Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Tommy Pham (28) hits a triple against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Petco Park.

Tommy Pham addresses argument with fans

Traded to Arizona from the New York Mets at the trade deadline, Pham detailed what happened to reporters after the game. He said he's "all about good banter" but the fan on Saturday stepped out of line.

"Fans here man, I just don't get it," Pham said. "It's just completely disrespectful.

"Older white gentleman called me a piece of (expletive). I don't think that's acceptable, especially when you're so close to the on-deck circle."

The person who posted the video on social media said Pham cussed at one of the fans as well. The outfielder also mentioned a San Diego fan heckled him outside of the team hotel during the weekend. Pham was a member of the Padres from 2020-21.

"She told me – she was drunk – 'F you, Tommy Pham, that's why we got rid of you.' I'm like, 'Lady, I reached free agency. They didn't get rid of me. In fact, they tried to re-sign me,'" he said.

Arizona manager shows support for Tommy Pham

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo supported Pham during his postgame news conference and called out fans that heckled him during their series in San Diego.

"These fans are awful to Tommy," Lovullo said. "I hear some terrible things coming from the stands. It's not just the normal, you're a bum stuff. It's deeper. It's ugly, and I've been uncomfortable with it from my vantage point."

Lovullo added "you'd be amazed" to hear what was being said near the dugout, and comments were being made by adults and kids.

"It's my job to protect the players. I'm gonna have players back every single time," he said.

The Diamondbacks and Padres wrapped their series on Saturday, as it was the last meeting between the two teams for the regular season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Diamondbacks' Tommy Pham argues with fans after 'disrespectful' remark