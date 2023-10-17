Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly issues challenge to Phillies fans, believes he has heard louder

Merrill Kelly has issued a challenge to fans of the Philadelphia Phillies.

He doesn't think they're that loud.

The Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher opined on the boisterous atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park, which has become baseball's biggest postseason party amid a barrage of home runs and wins for the home team.

He says he has heard louder.

"I haven't obviously heard this place on the field," Kelly told reporters Tuesday. "But I'd be very surprised if it trumped that Venezuela game down in Miami."

Diamondbacks Game 2 starter Merrill Kelly references his World Baseball Classic experience as he prepares to pitch in Philly pic.twitter.com/zOAyIgGmxJ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 17, 2023

"This place" is Citizens Bank Ballpark. "That Venezuela game" was a thriller that saw USA top Venezuela 9-7 at the World Baseball Classic in March, capped by a go-ahead Trea Turner grand slam in the eighth inning.

Kelly wasn't on the field for that game either, so this feels like an intentional poking of the Philadelphia bear. Or the Phanatic, if you will. And it's not the first time Kelly has addressed the fans in Philadelphia. He spoke about the subject Sunday, prior to Philadelphia's Game 1 win on Monday.

Merrill Kelly on pitching at Citizens Bank Park:



"Everyone says it's kind of intimidating, but I feel like that's the fun part.



"[Whether] they're yelling at you or for you, as long as there's 40,000-50,000 people in the stands, that's what we get excited for." pic.twitter.com/7KZcawoWd4 — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) October 15, 2023

"Everyone says it's kind of intimidating, but I feel like that's the fun part," Kelly told reporters. "That's kind of why we're here. We do it for the fans. The fans are the reason why we even have a league.

"I feel like even if they're yelling at you or for you, as long as there's 40 to 50,000 people in the stands, that's kind of why we get excited."

Get ready to get excited. Kelly is slated to take the mound Tuesday in Game 2. Phillies fans will be waiting.