Diamondbacks start 3-game series at home against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (17-34, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-26, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-0, 10.24 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (5-3, 3.02 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -191, Marlins +159; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Miami Marlins to start a three-game series.

Arizona has a 12-13 record in home games and a 24-26 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 10-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Miami is 17-34 overall and 7-15 in road games. The Marlins have an 11-7 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte has 12 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .291 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 7-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan De La Cruz leads the Marlins with 18 extra base hits (nine doubles and nine home runs). Josh Bell is 14-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by three runs

Marlins: 7-3, .255 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Joc Pederson: day-to-day (undisclosed), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 60-Day IL (foot), Bryan Hoeing: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.