Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo to have surgery to repair torn meniscus in right knee

Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo loses hit helmet hitting against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning during a baseball game, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ATLANTA (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo will have surgery on Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee.

Perdomo, 24, was placed on the 10-day injured list before Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he wasn't given a timeline of how long Perdomo will be out but said the normal recovery time for the surgery is six to eight weeks.

“It's definitely a blow to this team but we've got to find a way to overcome it,” Lovullo said.

Perdomo was an All-Star in 2023 when he hit .246 with six homers and 16 stolen bases.

Lovullo said if Perdomo had a similar injury late in a season, he would have tried to continue playing.

Lovullo said Perdomo and the team believes “the best decision” is for the shortstop “to move forward and have a healthy remainder of the 2024 season.”

Kevin Newman was recalled from Triple-A Reno and started at second base on Sunday. “We're thankful he's here and will give us the depth that we need,” Lovullo said, adding Newman likely will start against left-handers in a platoon with Jace Peterson.

Rookie Blaze Alexander started at shortstop on Sunday.

___

