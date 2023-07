Diamondbacks rookie phenom Corbin Carroll exits game due to shoulder injury

The Arizona Diamondbacks are holding their breath on Corbin Carroll after the rookie phenom exited their game Thursday due to a shoulder injury.

While hitting in the seventh inning against the New York Mets, Carroll swung and missed on a pitch and immediately grabbed his right shoulder after his backswing. He was in clear pain and quickly walked off the field with Diamondbacks athletic trainers.

You can see the swing and reaction here:

This doesn't look good.



Corbin Carroll leaves the game in visible pain after a swing. pic.twitter.com/UbraB4y5ua — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) July 7, 2023

The Diamondbacks lost the game 9-0.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told reporters after the game that the team received "encouraging news," and initial testing found "the strength and the stability of the shoulder was fine," with more information scheduled to come Friday.

A right shoulder injury is especially concerning because the 22-year-old Carroll underwent surgery in 2021 to repair a posterior capsular avulsion and a labrum tear in the same shoulder, causing him to miss almost the entire season. He exited another game early last week due to a "really weird feeling" in the shoulder, appearing to escape the scare with no serious issues.

This is the absolute last thing the Diamondbacks wanted to see: a Corbin Carroll shoulder injury. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Carroll missing significant time would be a brutal blow for the Diamondbacks and would almost certainly cause him to sit out the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, in which he is the rare rookie voted a starter.

The honor was well-earned. In 335 plate appearances across 83 games this season, the former 16th overall pick is hitting .290/.365/.559 with 18 homers and 24 stolen bases in 26 attempts. He leads all MLB rookies in bWAR with 3.8 and is on track to not just win National League Rookie of the Year but also capture more than a few MVP votes.

With Carroll leading the way, the Diamondbacks sit in first place in the NL West at 50-38. They're only a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have been dealing with injury issues of their own.