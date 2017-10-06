Diamondbacks ready for challenge that is Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- No team in the major leagues lost fewer games this season than the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But no team in baseball beat them more often than the Arizona Diamondbacks, who took 11 of 19 from Los Angeles during the regular season. In short, 19 percent of the Dodgers' 58 losses came to the Diamondbacks.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo, though, said his team's success against the Dodgers this season is not relevant to the teams' National League Division Series matchup, which begins with Game 1 on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

"I don't know the exact reason why we did (have success vs. the Dodgers)," Lovullo said Thursday after his team's workout. "I just think we have good players. I just think we have guys that like to step up and they're not intimidated.

"Look, the Dodgers got on a tremendous run there, and I think they were steamrolling teams and intimidating teams, and I don't think we have that mentality. We love that battle mindset. We love that challenge."

While the Dodgers haven't played since the regular-season finale Sunday, the Diamondbacks had to fight their way through an 11-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday in the NL wild-card game.

Lovullo used starters Zack Greinke and Robbie Ray in the game, leaving him with Taijuan Walker to start Friday against the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw. Walker (9-9, 3.49 ERA) was 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA in three starts against Los Angeles this season and is 2-1, 4.79 in four career outings vs. the Dodgers.

"They know what I've got, and I kind of know what they've got and I kind of know their weaknesses," Walker said. "So I think if I just follow my game plan, I think it should be good."

While Walker got the nod, Lovullo said he still had not decided on his starting lineup. One question would be third base -- Jake Lamb played there in the wild-card game and had four hits, but he is a left-handed hitter, making it a difficult challenge to face the lefty Kershaw.