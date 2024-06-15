Diamondbacks play the White Sox leading series 1-0

Chicago White Sox (18-53, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (34-36, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Erick Fedde (0-0); Diamondbacks: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Chicago White Sox.

Arizona has gone 18-17 at home and 34-36 overall. The Diamondbacks are 25-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago has an 18-53 record overall and a 6-30 record on the road. The White Sox have a 14-25 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has 12 doubles and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 9-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has seven home runs, 32 walks and 28 RBI while hitting .233 for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 13-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .287 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

White Sox: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.