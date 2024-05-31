Diamondbacks place Zac Gallen on injured list with hamstring strain

NEW YORK — The Diamondbacks placed right-hander Zac Gallen on the 15-day injured list with a strained right hamstring and recalled right-hander Slade Cecconi from Triple-A Reno prior to Friday night’s game against the New York Mets.

Gallen exited his start on Thursday night after throwing just six pitches in a game Arizona ended up losing, 3-2, to the Mets. He had been dealing with issues with his right hamstring off and on for the past month.

It figures that Cecconi will slide into the starting rotation at some point, and since he last pitched on Sunday for Reno — going seven scoreless innings in what was one of his better starts of the year — he could pitch at any point in the next couple of days, which would allow them to give others in their rotation an extra day of rest.

They could also jumble the rotation because they would prefer to have right-hander Brandon Pfaadt face the San Francisco Giants.

The roster move with Gallen leaves the Diamondbacks with their projected top three starters — Gallen, Merrill Kelly and Eduardo Rodriguez — all on the injured list.

Gallen is regarded as one of the better starting pitchers in baseball. He has a 3.12 ERA through 11 starts this year and has a 3.05 ERA in 451⅔ innings dating to the start of the 2022 season.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Gallen was traveling back to Arizona on Friday to undergo an MRI on his hamstring. Gallen said Thursday night he thought the strain was “mild” and compared it to how he felt when he suffered a Grade 1 (i.e., the least severe) hamstring strain in 2021, an injury that cost him only two weeks.

Cecconi has made six starts for the Diamondbacks this year, pitching well in three and giving up six runs per start the other three times.

Saturday’s Diamondbacks-Mets pitching matchup

Diamondbacks at Mets, 1:10 p.m., Cox, Ch. 34

Diamondbacks LHP Blake Walston (0-0, 2.16) vs. Mets LHP Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.16).

At Citi Field: Walston made his first career start on Sunday against the Marlins, going 4⅔ innings without allowing a run on four hits and one walk. He struck out four. … Walston averaged 91.6 mph with his fastball while firing a mix of curveballs, change-ups, cutters and sliders. He elicited eight swinging strikes on his 65 pitches. … Walston, 22, was the 26th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He was selected out of New Hanover High in North Carolina. … Manaea gave up two runs in five innings against the Giants in his most recent start, extending a string of seven consecutive outings in which he has either logged a quality start or given up two runs or less. He owns a 2.70 ERA in that stretch. … He faced the Diamondbacks three times in relief last year with the Giants, logging only 2⅓ innings. He last started against them in 2022, when he posted a 3.00 ERA in five starts (10 runs in 30 innings). OF Randal Grichuk (5 for 14, two homers) and 2B Ketel Marte (8 for 25, one homer) have hit Manaea well in their careers.

Coming up

Sunday: At New York, 10:40 a.m., Diamondbacks RHP Brandon Pfaadt (2-4, 4.16) vs. Mets LHP Jose Quintana (1-5, 5.06).

Monday: At Chase Field, 6:40 p.m., Diamondbacks RHP Ryne Nelson (3-4, 6.02) vs. Giants TBA.

Tuesday: At Chase Field, 6:40 p.m., Diamondbacks TBA vs. Giants LHP Kyle Harrison (4-2, 4.15).

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Diamondbacks place Zac Gallen on injured list with hamstring strain