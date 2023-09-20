Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen remains in search of his best version

Zac Gallen celebrated like he normally does, pumping both fists with a scream built of equal parts excitement and relief. In the batter’s box, Joc Pederson argued with home plate umpire Adam Beck, pleading his case that a fastball perfectly placed on the corner of the strike zone was, in fact, not perfectly placed on the corner of the strike zone. It’s a brand of frustration Gallen often imparts on opposing hitters.

The outing Gallen left behind after that at-bat, though, was anything but normal, part of a string of outings that has been anything but normal. On the morning of Aug. 28, Gallen was the leading contender for the National League Cy Young. He had a 3.11 ERA. Since the start of 2022, his ERA was 2.81. Dominant stuff.

Fast forward three weeks and there Gallen was, allowing four runs in five innings to the Giants. Over his last five starts, he has a 6.37 ERA — and that includes a brilliant complete-game shutout of the Cubs on Sept. 8. Even with that gem, it’s the second-worst five-game span of Gallen’s career.

Tuesday’s start, taken on its own, was not a notably poor one. The Giants’ first run came across thanks to a triple that should have been a single had it not skipped by Corbin Carroll. Their second was a well-placed curveball below the zone that Pederson was able to hit out to center field through no fault of Gallen’s.

“I thought it was a good pitch, 3-2 (count),” Gallen said. “I wasn't necessarily trying to walk Joc. It was a pitch that I would probably throw 100 times out of 100. It's not like I felt like I really made a mistake and left it in the zone.”

Really, Gallen’s only bad inning was the fifth. Before that frame, he had allowed two runs in four innings, throwing 57 pitches in the process. The expectation would have been for Gallen to pitch into the seventh.

His night, though, unraveled there, with the Giants scoring twice on two singles and three walks. When asked whether he thought there was a mechanical issue with his command, Gallen seemed to think that was a likely possibility.

“The last handful of times, I just haven't felt really great,” Gallen said. “Just haven't been able to repeat it. I'm working every day to try to figure out what the deal is. But every fifth day when it comes around, I've gotta give us a chance to win.”

The 36 pitches the Giants saw in that fifth inning ultimately ended Gallen’s day, with his last involvement being the strikeout of Pederson. Still, he helped the Diamondbacks to an 8-4 win, another critical victory in their push for a Wild Card spot.

Gallen, though, is a pitcher whom the Diamondbacks operate around. Four weeks ago, they reshuffled their rotation specifically so that he and Merrill Kelly would face the Giants over these two days in September.

“If we're gonna win, they're gonna have to be good,” pitching coach Brent Strom said Saturday. “That's the bottom line. If we're gonna get into (the postseason) and do any kind of damage in it, our number one and two have to be good.”

In four of his last five starts, Gallen hasn’t lived up to that standard — one he has long since established for himself.

Neither he nor manager Torey Lovullo were inclined to dive into specifics after Tuesday’s loss, although Lovullo did say, “There might be a pitch that's missing. One of the three pitches just is not as sharp as we see it.”

Lovullo did not specify which pitch he was referring to and Gallen said only, “I haven’t really been executing.” But over his last four starts, he’s throwing his curveball just 16.4% of the time, compared to 23.8% before then. His whiff rate on the pitch is down from 42.5% to 31.3%.

“I didn't see the good curveball from him a great deal,” Strom said Saturday, after a loss to the Mets in which Gallen threw his curveball at the lowest rate all season. “For whatever reason, it didn't feel good in his hand so he opted to go with his fastball/changeup program, some cutters and stuff like that.”

Typically, Gallen’s curveball is his best put-away pitch. “I would die for his curveball,” Strom said. But over the last five games, it's no coincidence that Gallen’s one dominant outing came against a Cubs team that struggles against fastballs, enabling him to lean heavily on that pitch.

In the other four starts, he hasn’t been able to replicate that form. With just a one-game Wild Card buffer and two of his starts remaining, finding it again could prove to be critical.

