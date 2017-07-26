D-Backs outfield prospect allows home run after pulling a Jose Canseco

No one wants to pull a Jose Canseco in the outfield. (Screenshot via MiLB.com)

Pulling a Jose Canseco can mean so many things these days. It could mean writing a bestselling book, tweeting about shooting your finger off or even making a come back in an independent league.

But when someone pulls a Jose Canseco on a baseball field, everyone knows what that means: They allowed a home run after a ball bounced off their head.

That happened Tuesday as the Oklahoma City Dodgers took on the Reno Aces. Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo hit a deep fly ball out to right, allowing Arizona Diamondbacks minor-league outfielder Zach Borenstein to play the role of Canseco.

Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo hit a 385-foot homer at AAA tonight: 360 feet off the bat, 25 feet off Zach Borenstein’s head. Holy Canseco. pic.twitter.com/2KzTtvcTpF — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 26, 2017

Yeah, that’s pretty identical to the Canseco play we all know and love. In case you have no idea what we’re talking about, prepare to be entertained.

You could watch that play a thousand times and it wouldn’t get old.

While Canseco’s gaffe features the better camera angle, we would argue Borenstein’s head-aided homer was more impressive. Canseco was pretty close to the wall when the ball hit him and bounced over. Borenstein wasn’t even at the warning track. The ball traveled a pretty long way after hitting his head and leaving the park.

Borenstein will likely hear comparisons to Canseco for a bit, but it could have been worse. If there’s one way you want to be linked to Canseco, this is honestly the best option.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik