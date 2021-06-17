Diamondbacks enter MLB infamy with record 23rd straight road loss

This probably isn't how the Arizona Diamondbacks wanted to make history.

The D-backs cemented their place in the record books on Thursday with a 10-3 loss to the San Francisco Giants, moving them into sole possession of the MLB record for consecutive road losses with 23.

This one wasn't exactly close, as Giants catcher Curt Casali opened the scoring with a second-inning, two-run home run. The Giants would score three more runs before Arizona finally got on the board, but the game was well out of hand by then.

The Diamondbacks will get one more chance to break their streak (and avoid another sweep) with their series finale against the Giants on Friday. After that, they get a six-game homestand before opening a road trip against the San Diego Padres on June 25.

How does a team lose 23 straight road games?

The Diamondbacks' record-breaking run of road losses has featured series against the Giants, Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Miami Marlins. They've lost by as much as eight runs and they've been walked off twice in that span.

Arizona's last road win? A 7-0 triumph over the Atlanta Braves in the second leg of a doubleheader on April 25. That also happened to be the night Madison Bumgarner threw seven no-hit innings, but missed out on a chance at a no-hitter due to the shortened game.

The team's record on the road now sits at a brutal 9-31. They've been better, but still not very good at home, where they are 11-19. It hasn't been a great season, especially with the Giants, Dodgers and Padres all jockeying for a competitive NL West title.

If there's a silver lining for the D-backs, it's that they might not hold their record for long, assuming they get a road win sometime in the near future. The Baltimore Orioles are also on a 19-game losing streak on the road after losing 10-3 to Cleveland on Thursday.

And somehow, neither team has the worst road record in MLB. That belongs to the Colorado Rockies, who are 5-27 away from Coors Field.

