Diamondbacks minor leaguer Leandro Cedeno hits 527-foot home run

Leandro Cedeno wasn't among the elite prospects invited to the MLB Futures Game on Saturday, or even among the Arizona Diamondbacks' top 30 prospects, but he can now say he's done something none of his peers have done.

The D-backs prospect, playing for the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, launched the longest home run MLB and its affiliated minor leagues have seen in quite some time on Saturday. The ball, hit off San Diego Padres prospect Nolan Watson, traveled a jaw-dropping 527 feet before landing well past center field.

The ball appeared to land around a tree by a nearby parking lot. Just watch:

527 FEET for Leandro Cedeno 🤯



The @Dbacks infield prospect obliterated this ball for the @sodpoodles! pic.twitter.com/GHqtLFJV7e — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) July 17, 2022

For perspective, a 527-foot home run would be the longest hit in MLB since Adam Dunn's 535-footer for the Cincinnati Reds in 2004. The longest home run hit since MLB started measuring them more accurately with Statcast in 2015 is 505 feet by Nomar Mazara in 2019. Only one other 500-foot homer has been recorded since 2015 (Giancarlo Stanton was involved).

Cedeno's long ball does, however, still pale in comparison to the minor league record, 587 feet.

Distance aside, that homer ended up being pretty consequential, as the Sod Poodles won 7-6 to improve their record to 42-44. Cedeno, hitting third and playing first base, was 2-for-4 with the homer and a game-tying RBI single.

Cedeno, who signed with the Diamondbacks last season after seven years in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, entered Saturday hitting .300/.372/.535 with a team-leading 17 homers.