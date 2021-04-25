Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner throws unofficial no-hitter in condensed 7-inning game vs. Braves

Nick Piecoro, Arizona Republic
·1 min read
Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Madison Bumgarner threw an unofficial, seven-inning no-hitter Sunday against the Atlanta Braves.

Though he did not allow a hit in the 7-0 win, Bumgarner’s feat will not go down as an official “no-hitter” since it occurred in a shortened, seven-inning game (like in 2020, doubleheaders have been shortened to seven-inning contests in 2021). As such, Bumgarner fell six outs shy of the Elias Sports Bureau’s minimum number of outs needed for an official no-hitter.

Bumgarner faced the minimum over his seven innings. The only baserunner for the Braves came in the second inning when Ozzie Albies reached on a throwing error by Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed. Albies was erased one batter later on a double-play ground ball.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Madison Bumgarner throws unofficial 7-inning no-hitter vs. Braves

