How the Diamondbacks have held Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman silent in NLDS

LOS ANGELES — Three hours and eight months rested on an instant. For 14 innings, the NL Division Series had taken the shape of a Diamondbacks’ dream. But there was Freddie Freeman, one of the most terrifying hitters in the sport, with the tying run on base. His name was the booming refrain throughout Dodger Stadium. 51,449 fans knew the series could change right then. The Dodgers could remember they were the 100-win Dodgers, the team that has pummeled the Diamondbacks for half a decade.

Instead, Freeman watched. He watched as Zac Gallen’s curveball started at his shoulders, then dove down into Gabriel Moreno’s mitt, right over the heart of the plate.

Halfway through its journey, Gallen realized Freeman would not offer. What happened next came naturally. He pumped both his fists, letting out a ferocious scream. As he walked off the mound, he did so again, winding his arms back even further. Before leaving the diamond, he did so a third time for good measure.

Each fist pump was justified. The Diamondbacks had not secured a 2-0 NLDS lead until four innings later, when their 4-2 win became final. But no inning loomed larger than the fifth, when Gallen escaped the biggest hurdle between his team and victory. Now, this team, which suffered through 110 defeats two years ago, is one win away from playing for the National League pennant.

The sixth inning, too, provided quite the hurdle. Andrew Saalfrank and Ryan Thompson combined to erase a bases-loaded jam, maintaining a two-run lead. But that came against James Outman and Miguel Rojas. Outman is a rookie who has been below league average since the end of April. Rojas is the Dodgers’ lightest hitting starter.

Gallen created a mess of his own doing in the fifth, putting Outman and Rojas on first and second for Mookie Betts and Freeman. Next month, Betts will likely finish second in NL MVP voting. Freeman will finish third.

Gallen did not back down. Afterward, he attributed his success to pitching with “conviction.” Against Betts, that meant delivering a cutter, spotted on the outside edge of the plate. Gallen’s cutter is typically his least reliable pitch, one with which he constantly has to fine-tune his feel. On Monday, he threw it 13 times, including twice to Betts in his previous at-bat, something he wanted to go back to.

“I just went into that inning (thinking) this is what I'm going to try to attack him with and make him chase and swing out of the zone,” Gallen said.

The plan worked. Betts bounced out to shortstop for the second out. Superstar number one, retired.

Freeman proved a more difficult task. After getting ahead 1-2, Gallen went to his curveball twice, each just below the zone. “Just give him something that he had to think about swinging at,” Gallen said. Both times, Freeman was able to lay off.

But with the seed of two curveballs that missed the zone planted in Freeman’s mind, Gallen went back to the pitch. The idea wasn’t necessarily to freeze Freeman looking — “I was looking for a swing and miss,” Gallen said — but he wanted to throw it in the strike zone. With how his curveball felt, he thought he could beat Freeman whether he swung or not.

“I had conviction in the pitch,” Gallen said, going back to that word. “I think sometimes you see guys get away with locations that maybe aren't ideal.”

Freeman admitted to being caught off guard by the selection. “Three straight, you’re not usually used to that,” he said. But he preferred to focus on a 1-1 cutter, which he felt was a hittable pitch but instead chopped foul. “That will not make me sleep tonight,” Freeman said.

Such is life against Gallen. If a hitter is lucky, he’ll get one pitch to hit. Better not miss.

It’s also the reality for the Dodgers’ biggest stars right now. Through the first two games of this series, Betts and Freeman are a combined 1 for 13. An infield single from Freeman in the first inning Monday is their lone hit.

Entering the series, those two represented the Dodgers’ biggest advantage. The Diamondbacks have the better rotation, especially when only three starters are required. Thanks to a late-season resurgence, their bullpen is close to matching up. And beyond Betts and Freeman, hitters like Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Christian Walker can compare favorably to anyone in the Dodgers’ lineup.

But those two change everything. “I mean, they're our two best players,” manager Dave Roberts dead-panned.

In this series, they haven’t been. The Dodgers’ two other offensive All-Stars, J.D. Martinez and Will Smith, have contributed two hits apiece, including a triple and a home run. Betts and Freeman have been silent.

“Our pitchers have been throwing the baseball very, very well,” Torey Lovullo said. “And you've got to because they're two of the best baseball players in MLB.”

That was true of Gallen. It was true of Ryan Thompson, who committed an error to allow Betts to reach in the seventh but recovered by inducing a double play on a sinker to Freeman. It was true of Merrill Kelly, who in Game 1 held them to zero hits and a walk in six plate appearances.

And now, because of it, the Diamondbacks are in a place few imagined they could ever be.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How the DBacks have held Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman silent in NLDS