Diamondbacks had great year despite postseason loss

PHOENIX (AP) -- When the pain of the way it ended finally fades, the Arizona Diamondbacks will realize just how successful their season was.

They literally flipped their record, from 69-93 in 2016 to 93-69 this year, third-best in the National League. Outscored by 138 runs in 2016, Arizona outscored opponents by 153 this year.

The Diamondback earned the league's No. 1 wild card spot and beat the Colorado Rockies 11-8 in a crazy game before a raucous capacity crowd.

Then everything unraveled against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who swept Arizona in three games in the NL Division Series.

''It was a pretty magical year for a lot of reasons,'' first-year manager Torey Lovullo said. ''... But we're still aching a little bit, we're still a little bit frustrated.''

Still, it was a triumphant debut for Lovullo and new general manager Mike Hazen, both hired from the Boston Red Sox.

''We had a hell of a run,'' reliever Archie Bradley said. ''This is a great group of men here.''

Zack Greinke, in the second season of a six-year, $206.5 million contract he signed with the previous regime, went 17-7 with a 3.20 ERA but faded down the stretch.

He was yanked in the fourth inning of the wild-card win over the Rockies, replaced by Robbie Ray, thereby ruining plans to start Ray in Game 1 against the Dodgers.

Ray had a breakout season and stands as one of the biggest hopes for the future. The 25-year-old left-hander went 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA and 218 strikeouts in 162 innings.

Paul Goldschmidt, twice a runner-up in the voting, had another MVP-caliber season, hitting .297 with 36 home runs and 120 RBIs, but he was just 1-for-11 in the NLDS, the lone hit a two-run homer to open Game 2. With a runner on second, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen struck out Goldschmidt to complete the playoff sweep Monday night.