Diamondbacks even World Series with 9-1 win in Game 2
The Arizona Diamondbacks won Game 2 of the World Series 9-1, knotting the series 1-1.
Diamondbacks even World Series with 9-1 win in Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Arizona Diamondbacks won Game 2 of the World Series 9-1, knotting the series 1-1.
Diamondbacks even World Series with 9-1 win in Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Merrill Kelly delivered another dominant performance, and the Diamondbacks offense provided more than enough in the 9-1 victory.
Gabriel Moreno struck first with a solo home run in the fourth. The Diamondbacks kept adding on from there.
With an array of pitches led by his changeup, Kelly was at his very best Saturday as Arizona evened the World Series 1-1.
This postseason has been a Marte Part-ay for the D-backs.
Corey Seager and Adolis García were the heroes in the first extra-innings game of this postseason.
The Rangers are favored to win the World Series as well.
Two years before reaching the 2023 World Series, the Rangers lost 102 games and the Diamondbacks lost 110. Here are the lessons they took from that experience.
“I'm not surprised at all when stuff like that happens at this point,” Evan Carter said after his teammates' heroics in the Rangers' comeback, walk-off victory.
Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia are the two favorites to win World Series MVP.
When they take the field for Friday's Game 1, the Diamondbacks will trot out an ace and three key lineup pieces acquired through bold like-for-like swaps.
The former president threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series at Yankee Stadium, which also featured the Diamondbacks.
After failing to close out the Diamondbacks in Game 6 on Monday, the Phillies will get another shot on Tuesday in Game 7.
Before they take the field for Friday's Game 1, here's everything you need to know about how these teams are winning in October and why they might take home a title.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer recap the ALCS and NLCS before previewing the World Series matchup between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks.
From Corbin Carroll to Mike Maddux, these are the players, coaches and execs who will define the Fall Classic.
This young Arizona team's upending of the Brewers, the Dodgers and the Phillies just might represent the beginning of a recurring October show.
The Diamondbacks will face the Rangers in the 2023 World Series. The Phillies are headed home.
Since two blowout losses to start this series, the Diamondbacks have been gaining ground on the Phillies. But is it enough for them to take Game 7?
Game 7 of the NLCS is Tuesday in Philly.
The Phillies' 2-0 series lead has evaporated, as they face serious pressure from the suddenly reinvigorated Diamondbacks.