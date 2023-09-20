Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll adds MLB history to NL Rookie of the Year campaign

Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks notched two milestones in one game. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll is the favorite for National League Rookie of the Year, and his performance Wednesday in a 7-1 win over the San Francisco Giants offered a reminder.

Entering the game two stolen bases shy of a season total of 50, he made history in the bottom of the third inning as the first rookie to accomplish that feat in a season with at least 20 home runs.

The 23-year-old also became only the third player in Diamondbacks history to steal 50 bases in a season, joining Eric Byrnes and Tony Womack.

Here's the milestone stolen base:

Less than an hour later, Carroll hit his 25th career home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Ketel Marte put the Diamondbacks up even more with another homer right after.

Carroll's score made him the first rookie in history to hit 25 homers and steal 50 bases in a season. He and Mike Trout are the only players to record at least 25 home runs and 40 stolen bases in their rookie seasons.

Corbin Carroll becomes the first rookie in AL/NL history to hit 25 home runs and steal 50 bases. pic.twitter.com/M8CEGYcMRq — MLB (@MLB) September 20, 2023

Arizona swept the two-game series with the Giants. In the race for the second of three NL wild-card berths, the D-backs are one game ahead of the Chicago Cubs.

Carroll was also a major factor in Arizona's Tuesday game vs. the Giants, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and forcing a two-run error in the 8-4 victory.

Arizona drafted the outfielder with the 16th overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, and he hasn't taken his foot off the gas since. Out of an expansive class of players, the 5-foot-10 lefty's power and speed stood out ahead of the season and made him a top MLB prospect to know.

After only 32 career MLB games, he reportedly agreed to an eight-year, $111 million contract that is expected to keep the blossoming star in Arizona for the majority of his career.

In June, BetMGM had Carroll as the overwhelming favorite for NL ROY. The Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz also put himself on the map shortly after his debut. But De La Cruz had a long way to go to catch Carroll. Since then, De La Cruz's odds for the honor have fallen in most books, while today's performance will potentially widen Carroll's gap from the rest of the field.

Like De La Cruz, Carroll has a pretty great story. With 18 homers and 26 stolen bases at the All-Star break, he and Atlanta Braves' MVP candidate Ronald Acuña Jr. were the only two members of the 15/15 club.

The Seattle native went on to take the field as a starting outfielder in the All-Star Game, which was played 11 miles from where he went to high school.