How the Diamondbacks can clinch a playoff spot on Friday

Very little went according to play for the Diamondbacks on Thursday. They lost, 3-1, to the White Sox, falling short of a series sweep. And in New York, the Marlins and Mets had their game suspended by rain with the Marlins leading, 2-1, in the ninth.

But thanks to one result — the Cubs losing 5-3 to the Braves — the Diamondbacks’ math got just a little bit easier.

With one win in any of their three games against the Astros this weekend at Chase Field, the Diamondbacks will clinch a playoff spot. Even with a loss, they could still clinch Friday if the Cubs lose at the Brewers and the Reds lose at the Cardinals earlier in the day.

For the Diamondbacks, clinching on Friday has added importance. Zac Gallen is currently scheduled to pitch Friday, with Merrill Kelly going on Saturday. That sets up the club’s two best pitchers to start in Games 2 and 3 of the National League wild-card series. But if they clinch on Friday, Kelly could be scratched on Saturday, enabling him to start Game 1, with Gallen going the following day.

When do baseball playoffs start? 2023 MLB Playoffs schedule, TV channels, how to watch

According to Fangraphs, there remains a 2.9% chance that the Diamondbacks miss the playoffs altogether. For that to happen, they would have to get swept by the Astros. Two of the three following outcomes would also have to occur: The Cubs finishing 3-0, the Reds finishing 3-0 and the Marlins finishing 2-2 or better.

The Marlins are scheduled to finish their regular season with three games at the Pirates. If necessary, they will return to New York on Monday to complete Thursday’s suspended game against the Mets.

If the Diamondbacks finish in the second wild card spot — which they currently occupy — they would open the postseason with a three-game wild-card series at the Phillies. If they are surpassed by one of the three teams behind them and finish in the third wild card spot, their wild-card series would be at the Brewers.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Diamondbacks can clinch an MLB playoff spot Friday