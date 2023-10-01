Diamondbacks clinch first postseason appearance since 2017

The Diamondbacks clinched a wild-card spot on Saturday — advancing by virtue of a loss by the Cincinnati Reds — securing a trip to the postseason just two years after losing 110 games.

They will play their first postseason game since 2017 on Tuesday on the road against either the Philadelphia Phillies or Milwaukee Brewers. Their opponent depends on whether the Diamondbacks finish second or third, respectively, in the wild-card pecking order.

With an athletic, fundamentally sound group of position players, a top-heavy starting rotation and a bullpen that has stabilized in recent weeks, the Diamondbacks endured an up-and-down season, powering through a miserable swoon in the second half to hold on for a playoff spot.

The Diamondbacks spent much of the first half of the season at or near the top of the National League West before staggering through a 7-25 stretch in July and August. They become the first team in baseball history to endure that bad of a 32-game stretch in a season and still make the playoffs.

They somehow righted the ship in mid-August and proceeded to play just well enough over the final six weeks of the season to outlast other wild-card hopefuls.

The Diamondbacks dugout shared handshakes, hugs and high fives when news of their clinching was put on the Chase Field video board during the bottom of the eighth inning of their game against the Astros. The Diamondbacks entered the day with an 84-76 record.

After bottoming out two years ago with a 52-110 record, the Diamondbacks improved to 74-88 last season. They got even better this year in part thanks to the emergence of top prospect Corbin Carroll, who has energized the lineup with a combination of power (25 homers) and speed (54 steals) never before seen from a rookie. They also have received strong seasons from second baseman Ketel Marte, first baseman Christian Walker and catcher Gabriel Moreno, among others.

Their pitching staff is fronted by right-handers Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly, whose stability helped offset an inconsistent cast of fellow starters, and the bullpen found its footing in the second half after the acquisition of closer Paul Sewald and the emergence of a reliable stable of setup men.

This marks the seventh playoff appearance in franchise history. The first five were division titles (1999, 2001, 2002, 2007, 2011) and the most recent, in 2017, was via the wild card.

This is the second postseason appearance for the club’s current leadership group. After his hiring in the fall of 2016, General Manager Mike Hazen made tweaks to the edges of the roster and went on to win 93 games under manager Torey Lovullo. Hazen’s stamp is more clearly imprinted on this year’s team, with all but a few players acquired during his tenure.

Unlike in 2017, when they won a do-or-die wild-card game against the Colorado Rockies, the Diamondbacks now will advance to a best-of-three series. If they finish with the second wild card, they will play the Phillies, the top wild-card team. If they finish third, they will face the NL Central-winning Brewers.

The first two games of the wild-card round will be played Tuesday and Wednesday. Game 3, if necessarily, would be Thursday. The Diamondbacks will be on the road for each game.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Diamondbacks clinch first postseason appearance since 2017