Diamondbacks chase all their demons out of Dodger Stadium, grab NLDS opener

LOS ANGELES — The demons of Dodger Stadium have haunted the Diamondbacks for decades, visiting upon them nightmares, terrors and all manners of atrocities so gruesome that no matter what unfolded, it never felt especially shocking. It felt inevitable, every last moment down to Randy Newman blaring over the sound system.

What happened in this ballpark on Saturday night did not feel that way. What happened felt unreal. It felt impossible. It was only one game in a best-of-five series, but it felt like so much more.

The Diamondbacks destroyed the Los Angeles Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw, 11-2, in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. It was an 84-win wild-card team exacting an unrelenting beatdown on the 100-win division champ and their future Hall of Fame starter, doing so in such stunning fashion that a small cadre of chanting Arizona fans could be heard over the stunned silence at Dodger Stadium as early as the first inning.

It was a shocking reversal for a club that had been routinely tormented in this otherwise picturesque ballpark. Over the years, the Diamondbacks lost games on walkoffs and balkoffs. More than once they watched their postseason hopes go up in flames. They watched their best starters get bombed, their best hitters get shut down, their best relievers get embarrassed. And, night after night, they shuffled quietly out of the visitors’ dugout while Newman’s “I Love L.A.” — the Dodgers’ postgame victory song — rang in their ears.

None of what happened on Saturday made sense. The Diamondbacks were 5-24 in this ballpark over the past four years and 22-63 over the past 10. Kershaw was nearly unbeatable here against the Diamondbacks, posting a 1.60 ERA in 21 career starts. And right-hander Merrill Kelly, who fired 6 1/3 scoreless innings, had never once beat the Dodgers in 16 career regular-season starts.

The Diamondbacks scored five times in the first before Kershaw had recorded an out. They added another run before he was removed from the game, then scored three more times in the second off reliever Emmet Sheehan to all but extinguish any hopes of a comeback.

The Diamondbacks did not just hit Kershaw. They flattened him. Every ball put in play came off Diamondbacks’ hitters’ bats at 96.7 mph or harder, including four at 105 mph-plus.

Ketel Marte smoked a double to open the game. He scored on Corbin Carroll’s single to center. Tommy Pham singled. Christian Walker doubled home a run.

Then came the swing on which it became glaringly obvious that Kershaw had no chance, that he had nothing at his disposal to put away hitters. With the count full, he tried to throw a slider to Gabriel Moreno. The pitch spun over the middle, hanging benignly, and Moreno obliterated it. The home run landed three-quarters of the way up the left-field pavilion.

Kelly had no trouble making the lead stand. He allowed just three hits and relatively little hard contact. He walked only two. Only two runners reached scoring position against him.

Just like earlier in the week in Milwaukee, the Diamondbacks seem to have positioned themselves perfectly to advance. They will take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 on Monday night while giving the ball to their ace, Zac Gallen. They will then return home for Games 3 and 4.

Pham had four hits, adding a home run late. Alek Thomas walked twice and homered for the second time in as many postseason games, ending an epic 14-pitch at-bat in the seventh with a shot to right field. The offense collected 13 hits.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Dbacks, in a stunner, batter Dodgers ace Kershaw, take NLDS Game 1