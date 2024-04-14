Diamondbacks and Cardinals meet in series rubber match

St. Louis Cardinals (7-8, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (7-8, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-1, 4.76 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -152, Cardinals +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Arizona has gone 5-4 at home and 7-8 overall. The Diamondbacks have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .413.

St. Louis has a 4-5 record in road games and a 7-8 record overall. The Cardinals have a 1-3 record in games decided by one run.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads Arizona with four home runs while slugging .567. Ketel Marte is 12-for-41 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has four doubles, a triple and two home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 13-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O'Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.