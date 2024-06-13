Diamondbacks and Angels meet, winner takes 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (26-41, fourth in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (32-36, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (2-6, 4.65 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (2-5, 4.60 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Angels are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Arizona has a 32-36 record overall and a 16-17 record in home games. The Diamondbacks are eighth in the NL with 66 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Los Angeles is 26-41 overall and 15-18 in road games. The Angels are fifth in the AL with 76 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Thursday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads Arizona with 14 home runs while slugging .511. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-39 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 12 doubles and 12 home runs for the Angels. Logan O'Hoppe is 11-for-34 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .282 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Angels: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Blake Walston: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Merrill Kelly: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Logan O'Hoppe: day-to-day (groin), Taylor Ward: day-to-day (back), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Chase Silseth: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Bachman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.