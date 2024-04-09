Diamondbacks aim to end 4-game road skid, play the Rockies

Arizona Diamondbacks (4-7, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-8, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-0, 1.98 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Rockies: Cal Quantrill (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will aim to break a four-game road skid when they visit the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 2-2 in home games and 3-8 overall. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

Arizona has a 0-4 record in road games and a 4-7 record overall. The Diamondbacks have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.22.

Tuesday's game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Diamondbacks are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brenton Doyle leads the Rockies with two home runs while slugging .525. Ryan McMahon is 15-for-39 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the Diamondbacks with three home runs while slugging .532. Ketel Marte is 11-for-41 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .263 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .248 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

