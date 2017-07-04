Diamondbacks activate Pollock from 10-day DL

The Arizona Diamondbacks activated A.J. Pollock ahead of Tuesday's MLB clash against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Arizona Diamondbacks received a boost for their upcoming series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when outfielder A.J. Pollock was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday.

Pollock, who missed most of the last MLB season with a severe shoulder injury, had been out since May 14 with groin and quad injuries.

Before returning to the DL, 2015 All-Star and Golden Glove Award winner Pollock was batting .299 with two home runs and 11 RBIs. He also has 11 stolen bases and 26 runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks, having just won a crucial series against the Colorado Rockies, now head to Los Angeles to face off against the National League (NL) West-leading Dodgers.

Arizona trail Los Angeles by two-and-a-half games heading into Tuesday's game.

Clayton Kershaw will be on the mound for the Dodgers, so Pollock will not have the luxury of an easy return to the plate.