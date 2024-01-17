Diamond Sports Agrees to Deal With Amazon, Sinclair, Debt Holders

Regional sports network Diamond Sports Group says it has agreed to a proposed restructuring that has approval from most of its debt holders and features an investment from Amazon.

In the Wednesday announcement, Diamond says it also has a deal with equity owner Sinclair Broadcasting Group in which Sinclair will pay Diamond $495 million to settle outstanding litigation.

Since Diamond is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, any proposed deal has to be approved by the court. However, Diamond says it has an agreement with some debt holders to raise an additional $450 million, most of which will pay off other first-lien debtholders—those with the primary claim on its assets in bankruptcy. The company also said other creditors have agreed to terms to permit financing for the business on an ongoing basis once the company exits bankruptcy.

Amazon will make a minority investment in the company as part of the proposal. It will use its Prime Video platform to offer direct-to-consumer access to MLB, NBA and NHL games, including pre-game and post-game content of its various RSNs on a local basis. The size of the investment and other details have yet to be disclosed.

“We are thrilled to have reached a comprehensive restructuring agreement that provides a detailed framework for a reorganization plan and substantial new financing that will enable Diamond to operate and thrive beyond 2024,” Diamond CEO David Preschlack said in a statement. “We are grateful for the support from Amazon and a group of our largest creditors who clearly believe in the value-creating potential of this business.

