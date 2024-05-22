Diamond Softball Wins 2024 State Title; Lady Wildcats Take Down Kennett 8-5

SPRINGFIELD, MO – Diamond softball won the class two state title with a 8-5 win over Kennett on Tuesday afternoon.

In a game that went back and forth, Diamond would jump out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning courtesy of Lauren Turner double. Turner would also make several key defensive plays in the game, and would go 3-for-5 at the plate with four RBIs.

Kennett would tie the game, and later take a 5-3 lead into the seventh inning. Down to their final two outs, Taelyn Reeder would tie the game via a single that sent home Grace Frazier. While Reeder would start the game in the circle for Diamond, Caitlin Suhrie would come on in relief. Suhrie would allow a single in the bottom half of the seventh, but quickly set down the next two batters to giver her team a chance in extra innings.

In the eighth, Diamond would push across three runs via a Suhrie base hit to left that would result in her scoring via error. With an incredible game on both offense and defense, Suhrie would go 4.1 innings in relief, allowing just three hits, while striking out seven.

Playing a major role in Diamond’s success this season, Suhrie described the 2024 state title game as the best one she’s played in.

“Oh, this is the best game for sure,” Suhrie said.

“We won state my sophomore year, and then went to state my freshman year, so the jitters weren’t there this time.”

Kelsey Parrish, Diamond’s head softball coach, mentioned a key phrase her group used during the year.

“We talked about staying focused all year,” Parrish said.

“Iron sharpens iron, and that was our theme. We drove practices and games on that theme, and built it around softball, so we’re going to continue sharpening each other.”

The Wildcats finish the 2024 season with a 38-1 record.

