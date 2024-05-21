Diamond Softball Punches Ticket to State Championship Game; Lady Wildcats Take Down Willow Springs 13-3

SPRINGFIELD, MO – Diamond softball punched its ticket to the state championship game on Monday afternoon with a 13-3 win over Willow Springs.

Trailing 3-1, the Diamond offense would explode with a 10-run fifth inning. Sara Roszell, Caitlyn Suhrie, and Lauren Turner would all pick up big hits for the Wildcats. Suhrie would have a strong day for Diamond, dominating at the plate and on the mound in relief. The senior would go 3-for-4 with three hits and three RBIs, as well as four innings pitched, with seven strikeouts, only allowing one hit.

Kabrie Parmley would also have a very strong day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs, and scoring one run. The Diamond offense would total 17 hits on the day, winning the game 13-3 in just six innings against Willow Springs.

Up next, Diamond will take on Kennett at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21st at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Missouri.

