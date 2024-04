Diamond roundup: Van Wagoner returns to Mancelona with pair of wins

Apr. 9—FIFE LAKE — Jim Van Wagoner couldn't resist the itch.

Van Wagoner returned to coach Mancelona baseball for a second stint after a successful run from 2003-15 that racked up more than 250 victories, three regional championships, numerous Ski Valley Conference titles and a Final Four appearance.

"I just couldn't keep away from the game," Van Wagoner said Tuesday after his Ironmen opened the season with 22-1 and 8-1 road wins over SVC foe Forest Area. "From what I've seen — and I've snuck in a game here or there — I know it's going to come around."

Mancelona was 23-1 in Van Wagoner's last season.

Tavin Morgan struck out six over five innings and added a 2-for-4 game with a double and two runs batted in in the 22-1 opening victory. Ryan Naumcheff added a 4-for-5 game with a home run and 5 RBI.

Jackson Bennett, Morgan and Naumcheff each went 2-for-3 in the 8-1 nightcap, with Naumcheff earning the win with five strikeouts over four frames. Isaac Burley also went 2-for-3 with three RBI.

The Ironmen (2-0) travel to Manton on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Lake Leelanau SM 4 10

Suttons Bay 2 9

Game 1: Suttons Bay — Lucas Gordon LP, 5 H, 15 K; Jabin Aguilar 1-2, RBI.

Game 2: Suttons Bay — Jackson Loucks 2-3, 2 R; Gordon 2-3, 2 RBI; Eathen Sams 1-3, RBI; Joe Howard 1-3, R; Aguilar 1-3, R; Zachariah Raphael 1-3, 2 RBI.

UP NEXT: The Norsemen (0-2) travel Tuesday to Frankfort.

Elk Rapids 6 16

Benzie Central 1 3

Game 1: Elk Rapids — Chase DeArment WP, 5 IP, 8 K; Alex Barber 2B; Jayden Hresko 2B; DeArment 2B; Benzie Central — Lane Sanchez 6 IP, 1 ER, 8 K; Evan Chandler 1-3.

Game 2: Elk Rapids — Dominic Fortuna WP, 4 IP, 7 K, 0 ER; Braden Fluty 3-3, 2B, 2 BB; Hresko 2-5, 3 RBI; Haydon Krause 2B; Benzie Central — Sanchez 1-2, RBI; Dan Wallington 1-3; Tyrone Brouillet 1-3.

UP NEXT: The Elks (2-0) visit Alpena, Friday; Benzie Central (Benzie 1-2) travels Thursday to McBain.

Manton 17

Frankfort 8

Manton: Waylon Purkiss 3 H; George Coffel 2 H; Gage Schuab 2 H; Coffel WP, 2 IP, 6 K. Second game called to darkness in second inning.

Grayling 17 17

Houghton Lake 2 2

Grayling: Corbin Allen WP (game 1) 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K; Brodie Gross WP (game 2) 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Austin Schwartz 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Allen 4-6, 2B, 3B, 7 RBI, 5 R; Aydden Clark 2-3, 3B, 4 R; Trevor Cvitkovich 3-5, 3B, 5 RBI, 4 R; Brodie Gross 4-7, 2B, 4 RBI, 5 R; Jake Huspen 1-3, 4 R; Austin Schwartz 2-8, 3-run HR, 5 R.

SOFTBALL

TC West 24 14

Charlevoix 10 4

TC West: Sydney Black WP (game 1); Sela Guiney WP (game 2); Annika Yunker 3-3, 3 RBI; Taylor Williams 3-5, 2 2B; Lauren Tkach 5-6, 2 2B; Delaney Witkop 4-7; Tank McSawby 2-3, 2B, 4 BB.

UP NEXT: TC West (4-0) hosts Elk Rapids, Friday.

TC St. Francis 10 18

Rudyard 0 3

Game 1: Traverse City St. Francis — Leah Simetz WP, 3 IP, 0 H, 8 K; Halle Kadlec 2 IP, 1 H, 5 K; Hunter St. Peter 2-2, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3B; Sophie Hardy 1-2, 3 R, BB; Simetz 2-3, 2 RBI; Claudia Harris 1-3, RBI, 2B; Hadlec 2-3, 3B, 3 R.

Game 2: TCSF — Kensley Thorpe WP, 4 IP, 1 H, 3 K; Hardy 3-3, HR, 3B, 4 RBI; Zoey Jetter 1-2, RBI, R, 2B; Stella Houdek 2-2, 3 RBI, 2 R; Sarah Gaylord 2-2, 2 RBI, 3 R.

UP NEXT: The Gladiators (2-0) host Kingsley, Saturday.

Lake Leelanau SM 20

Suttons Bay 0

Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Cathryn Mikowski 1 IP, 3 K; Alison Duperon 2 IP, 1 K; Mikowski 2 hits; Elana Grant 1B; game went 3 innings.

UP NEXT: The Eagles (1-0) travel Saturday to Buckley.

Joburg-Lewiston 9 10

Sault Ste. Marie 0 6

Game1: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Jayden Marlatt WP, 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 16 K; Marlatt 3-3, HR, RBI; Reagan Sides 2-3, 2 R.

Game 2: Johannesburg-Lewiston — Chloe Ferguson WP, 6 IP, 3 ER, 2 K; Marlatt 3-3, 2 R; Madison Peppin 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI.

UP NEXT: The Cardinals (4-0) play Thursday at Lake City.

Manton 5 7

Frankfort 1 6

Game 1: Manton — Aliyah Geary WP, 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 K; Adriana Sackett 1-1, HR, RBI, R, SB.

Game 2: Manton — Maggie Powers WP, 6 IP, 1 K; Kadie Meyer 2-3, 2 RBI, R; Sackett 3-3, RBI, R, 3B; Morgan Shepler 1-3, 3B, 2 R; Geary 2-4, RBI, 2 R, SB; Kaya Jenkins 2-3, RBI, R.

UP NEXT: The Rangers (2-0) host Mancelona, Thursday.

Mancelona 21 18

Forest Area 2 1

Game 1: Mancelona — Ella Jones WP, 4 IP, 11 K, 1 H; Jones 4-4, 4 R; Taylor Belongia 4-4; Alexa Belongia 3-4.

Game 2: Mancelona — Ella Schram WP, 3 IP, 5 K; Schram 2B, 3 B.

UP NEXT: The Lady Ironmen (2-0) travel Thursday to Manton and play in the Maris Spaulding Invitational at Central Lake, Saturday.

Elk Rapids 8 14

Benzie Central 4 8

Game 1: Benzie Central — Grace Heiges H, RBI; Maicee Jones 3B, 2B; Mya Heinz H, RBI.

Game 2: Benzie Central — Heinz H, 2 RBI; Maddy Swander H; Marie Reidlinger H; Lily Grandstaff H.

UP NEXT: The Huskies (2-2) travel Thursday to McBain.

