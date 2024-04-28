Diamond Roundup: St. Francis goes 2-0 against Constantine; Joburg softball remains unbeaten

Apr. 28—TRAVERSE CITY — The bats came alive for Traverse City St. Francis in the Gladiators' baseball doubleheader win against Constantine. The Gladiators recorded 10 hits in their 12-2 victory in game one and 11 hits in their 8-5 win in game two.

In game one, Eli Biggar finished with two hits, four RBI and a home run to go with it. Almost everyone got multiple hits, with Sam Wildfong going 2 for 3 with an RBI and a walk, and Tyler Thomson finishing 2 for 4 with 2 RBI.

Tyler Endres took the mound for five innings, allowing three hits and only one run while striking out nine and walking five.

Braxton Lesinski started on the mound for game two, allowing seven hits and only four runs through five innings. Lanse Vos got the win after striking out two and walking one.

The bats excelled in game two as Matthew Kane finished 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI. Wildfong continued his day by going 2 for 3 with three RBI and two stolen bases. Lesinski and Harrison Shepherd each got a hit.

The Gladiators (10-5) look to continue their offensive productivity at home against Harbor Springs on Monday.

BASEBALL

Titans split tri

Results: Traverse City West 7, Whitehall 5; Whitehall 9, Spring Lake 3; Spring 21, Traverse City West 9.

Traverse City West game 1: Ian Burfield (W) 3 IP, 2 HA, 1 ER, K; Jack Griffiths (S) 1 IP, 3 K; Caden Stoops 2 H; Brayden Popa H, 3 RBI; Kolten Core 2B.

Traverse City West game 2: Mike Healy 2-3; Maverick Richard H, RBI; Stoops 2 H.

UP NEXT: The Titans (8-8, Big North 0-2) travel to Gaylord on Tuesday.

Glen Lake wins Laker Invite

MAPLE CITY — Glen Lake ended Saturday 2-0 in their three-team round-robin Laker Invitational, defeating Mesick 15-0 in game one and then Cadillac 10-2 in the second game.

Cooper Bufalini took the mound in game one, allowing one hit through five innings while striking out eight. Benji Allen splashed three hits and four RBI. Bufalini contributed at the plate with two hits and three RBI.

In the final game, Allen took the mound for four innings, allowing one run on four hits, striking out 10 and walking two. Isaac Hlavka finished the night, allowing two hits, striking out two and walking one.

Fletcher Middleton had a three-run home run, and Allen finished with a two-run home run. Peter Gelsinger added to the score with 2 RBI.

The Lakers (10-1-2) travel to Onekama on Tuesday. The Vikings (7-3) travel to Petoskey on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (8-5) travel to Lake Leelanau for the Kris Pop Memorial on Saturday.

Rayders go 2-1 at Bulldog Invite

Results: Charlevoix 5, Manistique 1; Charlevoix 15, East Jordan 0; Inland Lakes 5, Charlevoix 1.

Charlevoix game 1: Hunter Lemerand (W) 3 IP, 1 HA, ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Owen Waha 2-2, R, SB; Bryce Johnson 1-2, RBI, BB, SB.

Charlevoix game 2: Johnson (W) 4 IP, 3 HA, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K; 2-2, HR, 3 R, 4 RBI, BB; Troy Nickel RBI, 2 BB, SB; Waha 3-4, HR, 3 R, RBI, 2 SB; Aiden Speigl 2-2, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB; Ryan Pearl 1-2, 3 R, 2 BB; Lemerand 2 RBI, 2 BB; Max Batkoski Reynolds 2-2, 2 RBI, BB, 2B, SB.

Charlevoix game 3: Lemerand 1-2, BB; Nickel 1-3, SB.

SOFTBALL

St. Francis finishes 3-0 in quad

Results: Traverse City St. Francis 8, West Bloomfield 7; St. Francis 6, Reed City 4; St. Francis 9, Alpena 8.

St. Francis game one: Leah Simetz (W) 6 IP, 9 HA, 7 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 11 K, 1-3, 1 H, RBI; Sophie Hardy 1-3, 3 R; Hunter St. Peter 2-4, R, 2 RBI, 2B; Zoey Jetter 1-1, 2 R, RBI, BB; Claudia Harris 2-3, R, 2 RBI.

St. Francis game 2: Halle Kadlec (W) 4 IP, 5 HA, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K; Hardy 2-4, 2 R, HR, 2B, 2 RBI; St. Peter 2-4, R, RBI; Kensley Thorpe 2-2, BB; Harris 1-3, R, RBI, 2B.

St. Francis game 3: Simetz (W) 4 IP, 3 HA, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 1-2, H, 2 BB; Hardy 2-3, 4 R, RBI, BB, 2 SB; St. Peter 1-2, R, 2 RBI, BB; Jetter 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI, Josie Niedzwiecki 1-3, R, RBI.

Frankfort splits Frankfort Tourney

Results: Elk Rapids 8, Frankfort 2; Frankfort 11, Manton 8.

Frankfort game 1: Kylee Manning HR.

Frankfort game 2: Sage Myers (W) 6 IP, 3 ER, 9 K; Brylee Wilson 2 H, 2 RBI; Evelyn VanTol 3 H, 2 RBI; Sam Tester 2 H, 3 RBI, HR; Keiara Pettengill 2 H.

Joburg wins Val Kapture Tourney

JOHANNESBURG-LEWISTON — Saturday was another day at the office for the Johannesburg-Lewiston varsity softball team.

The Cardinals move to 14-0 to start the season after winning the ValKapture Tournament at home, defeating Mancelona 6-5 in game one and Rudyard 17-2 in game two.

Jayden Marlatt took the mound for six innings against Mancelona, striking out 13 and allowing one run. Ashlynn Burke went for four innings in game two, allowing two earned runs and striking out three.

In game two, Burke contributed with two hits and three RBI. Jaeden Briley and Reagan Sides combined for six RBI and seven hits.

The Cardinals host Bellaire on Monday. Mancelona travels to Onaway on Thursday.

Cadillac 20 14

Glen Lake 8 4

Glen Lake game 1: Jessie Pugh 3-4, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Laila Shimek 2-3, 2 RBI, 3B; Elle Flores 2-3, R, 2B, SB

Glen Lake game 2: Jessie Pugh 1-1, 3 R, 4 SB, Laila Shimek 2 RBI.