Diamond Roundup: Lakers go 2-0 at Glen Lake Invitational at Turtle Creek Stadium; TC Central softball rocks Rockford

Apr. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — An eight-run first inning carried Glen Lake to a 16-2 blowout win over Harbor Springs as the Lakers capped a 2-0 effort in the Glen Lake Invitational at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City on Saturday.

The Lakers have made the trip to the Chum's Corner to play at the home of the gone-but-not-forgotten Traverse City Beach Bums and now the Traverse City Pit Spitters for nearly 20 years. If the Lakers' success Saturday is any indicator, they'll happily return for another two decades if given the chance.

"It's always fun to play at Turtle Creek Stadium," Glen Lake head coach Kris Herman said. "It's always a blast for the guys, and we greatly appreciate them letting us play there."

The Lakers improved to 6-1-2 on the season, besting Suttons Bay by an 8-2 final in the morning contest before their 14-run victory over the Rams in the afternoon game.

"This was our most business-like and complete couple of games we've had so far this year," Herman said. "We pitched well and played good defense behind it. We've been waiting for the bats to come alive for a little while now, and they did today."

Cooper Bufalini picked up the win on the mound for Glen Lake against the Norsemen, going six innings and allowing just 1 hit with two walks while striking out a baker's dozen. Peter Gelsinger tallied two hits and drove in four runs. Isaac Hlavka also had two hits while plating two for the Lakers.

Jackson Loucks and Graham Martin each picked up a hit for the Norsemen, and Martin scored a run.

Benji Allen notched the W against Harbor Springs, striking out 11 over 4.2 innings while giving up three hits with two free passes. Hlavka pitched the final 1.2 innings, surrendering one hit and striking out three.

Allen picked up three hits with four RBI. Bufalini had a pair of doubles with two RBI. Tanner Crick had a single and a double to drive in two runs, and Joey Rioux finished with two hits and three RBI.

"The guys are working hard, and our offense is starting to become more complete," Herman said.

The Lakers begin Northwest Conference play Tuesday when they take on Frankfort.

"We had a bye week in the conference last week, which was helpful because we were still trying to get some things together in terms of our overall team play," Herman said. "But I like where we are heading into conference play in all three phases of the game."

Harbor Springs beat Suttons Bay, 11-1, in the other game. Loucks tallied another hit against the Rams, and Lucas Gordon struck out five over three innings pitched.

Suttons Bay travels to Onekama on Tuesday. Harbor Springs takes on Harbor Light Christian on Tuesday.

BASEBALL

B'ham Seaholm 4

TC West 3

Traverse City West: Owen Hendrix 2 H, 2 RBI; Quinten Gillespie H.

TC West 11

Stony Creek 10

Traverse City West: Owen Hendrix HR, 2B, 5 RBI; Brayden Popa 2 H, 1 RBI; Maverick Richard 2 H; Quinten Gillespie 2 H, 2 RBI.

UP NEXT: The Titans (5-5) head to Alpena on Tuesday.

Midland 11 6

TC Central 1 5

Traverse City Central game 1: Jack Reb 3 IP, 3 HA, 5 RA, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB; Gavin Love H; Donovan Meyer R.

Traverse City Central game 2: Nicholas Van Nes 3 IP, 3 HA, 3 RA, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Love 3 IP, 6 HA, 3 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Isaac Turnwald RBI; Camden Rokos 2 H; Lucas Dorman H, RBI; Meyer R; Grant Sivier H, 2 R; Carson Hidalgo H, RBI; Van Nes H, R; Love H; Brady Ripmaster R; Zander Lornicz 2 H, RBI.

Mount Pleasant 4

Kingsley 2

Kingsley: Zack Middleton 4.1 IP, 5 HA, 3 ER, 10 K; Kolsen Orton H, RBI; Landon Durkin H, R.

Kingsley 10

Rogers City 0

Kingsley: Braden Marsh 5 IP, 3 HA, 8 K; Bode Bielas 2 H, 2B, 2 RBI; Kolsen Orton 3 H, 3 R; Zack Middleton 3 H, 2 RBI; Landon Durkin 2B, R, RBI.

UP NEXT: The Stags (10-1, 2-0 Northwest) travel to Sanford Meridian on Monday.

SOFTBALL

Glads go 2-1 at Clare tourney

CLARE — Traverse City St. Francis improved to 7-3-1 after a 2-1 day at the Clare Tournament on Saturday.

Leah Simetz struck out 14 in a 3-2 victory over Pickford. Sophie Hardy went 4-4 and Kensley Thorpe hit her first home run as the Gladiators won 12-9 over Mount Pleasant. The Glads' only loss came to Clare, falling 12-2.

The Gladiators next play when they host Farwell on Tuesday.

TC Central 8 15

Rockford 1 0

Traverse City Central game 1: Camryn Craig (W) 7 IP, 2 HA, 0 ER, 12 K; Grace Cary 2 H, 2 R, 3 RBI; Hannah Fellows H, R, RBI; Craig H, RBI; Audrey Williams RBI; Anna Tbazka H, RBI; Madison Poortenga 2 H, 3 R.

Traverse City Central game 2: Williams (W) 4 IP, no-hitter, 5 K; Cary 2 H, 3 R; Fellows H, 2 R, RBI; Craig 3 H, 2B, HR, 3 R, 5 RBI; Williams 3 H, HR, R, 5 RBI; Ava King 2 H, 3B, R, RBI; Evie Nowicki R, RBI.

Kingsley 15

Rogers City 0

Kingsley: Brooklyn Patton (W) 5 IP; Grace Lewis 3 H, 2 RBI; Jaden Sinkes 3 H, 2 2B, 3 RBI; Aylssa Hamilton 3 H, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Adelyn Town 2 H, 2 RBI; Myah Reuther 2 H, RBI.

UP NEXT: The Stags (10-4, 2-0 Northwest) head to Buckley on Tuesday

Evart 15

Benzie Central 0

Benzie Central: Maicee Jones H; Grace Heiges H; Mya Heinz H.

Central Montcalm 14

Benzie Central 1

Benzie Central: Grace Heiges 5 IP, 10 K; Jones 2 H; Heiges H; Marie Readlinger H; Anna Deridder H.

UP NEXT: The Huskies (3-5) travel to Cadillac on Thursday.