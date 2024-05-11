Diamond Roundup: Fischer's 2 HR, 10 RBI, 16 Ks power Bellaire to sweep

May 10—BELLAIRE — Brooklyn Fischer went deep twice and earned the victory in both halves of a Bellaire softball sweep of East Jordan.

Fischer ended the doubleheader with 10 RBI on 7-for-8 hitting, adding a double and seven runs. She also struck out 16 batters in seven innings.

Fischer struck out 12 and didn't walk any in five innings in the 12-2 opening game, one that will be a Ski Valley Conference contest next year once the Red Devils make the jump from the Lake Michigan Conference to the SVC next fall. The Eagles' standout was 3-for-4 at the plate with a homer, double and four RBI.

Abi Yuhaus, Gem Massey and Rianna Slabosz added two hits each for the Eagles, with Yuhaus belting a double among those hits. Lillian Stone and Lizzie Pop each collected two hits for East Jordan.

Fischer continued to mash in the nightcap, hitting a second home run and two triples among a 4-for-4 game with six RBI, a walk and five runs. She came on in relief to throw two innings to get the win in the 21-11 contest, fanning four and allowing a total of two earned runs between her two mound appearances.

Yuhaus drove in three runs. Madi DePew tripled and drove in three. Slabosz went 3-for-4 with four RBI, and Alex Dawson was 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and two RBI. Leadoff batter Addy Patton went 2-for-3 with two walks, a steal and four runs to give her four walks and six runs in the doubleheader. Massey reached base seven times in the twinbill, walking four times and logging three hits to go with four steals.

Sydney Guerriero, Olivia Olund and Stone each notched two hits for the Red Devils. Maddy Bearden, Stone and JoJo Kirkpatrick each drove in a run.

SOFTBALL

Gaylord 12

Richmond 0

Gaylord: Aubrey Jones WP, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 K; Nora Bethuy 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K; Jenna Sircely 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K; Kennedy Wangler 2-2, 2B, 3 RBI, SB, 3 R; Taylor Moeggenberg 2B, 2 RBI; Braleigh Miller RBI, 2B, SB; Jayden Jones 2B, 2 R, BB, 2 SB; Alexis Shepherd 2 R, 3 SB, BB; Addison Wangler 1-3, R; Bethuy 1-2, RBI, R, SB.

UP NEXT: The Blue Devils (18-3) host Hartland for a doubleheader Saturday.

Forest Area 22 6

Central Lake 8 7

Game 1: Forest Area — Jersey Patton WP; Central Lake — No stats reported.

Game 2: No stats reported.

BASEBALL

TC West 8 1

Grass Lake 2 4

Game 1: TC West — Brayden Popa WP, 5 IP, 1 BB; Quinten Gillespie 3-4; Owen Hendrix 2-4.

Game 2: TC West — Mike Healy 4 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 ER; Caden stoops 2-3, 2B; Hendrix 2-3.

UP NEXT: The Titans (16-10, 4-2) host Petoskey, Tuesday.

Suttons Bay 9 7

Manistee CC 3 4

Game 1: Suttons Bay — Lucas Gordon WP, CG, 11 K, 3 H, 1 BBl Jackson Loucks 3 H, R, RBI; Jabin Aguilar 2-3, R, RBI.

Game 2: Suttons Bay — Zacharia Raphael WP, 2 H, 8 K; Loucks 2-3, 2 R; Shane O'Boyle 2B, R; Raphael 1-3, R.

UP NEXT: The Norsemen (7-14) host Central Lake, Tuesday.

East Jordan 4 6

Bellaire 0 0

Game 1: East Jordan — Ryder Malpass WP, 5.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 7 K, 1 BB; Jacob Haley 2-3, 2 RBI, 2B; Malpass 2-3, 2B, RBI; Lucas Stone 2-3, R, SB; Eli Burns 1-4, SB, R; Korbyn Russell 1-3, R.

Game 2: East Jordan — Burns WP, no-hitter, 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 10 K, 1 BB; Brenden Aenis 2-3, 2 R, 2B, SB; Hunter Cesaro 2-3, R, SB; Haley 2-3, RBI, R; Braylon Grybauskas 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 SB, R, BB.

UP NEXT: The Red Devils (11-7-1) host Boyne City, Monday.

Central Lake 14 6

Forest Area 3 2

Game 1: Central Lake — No stats reported; Forest Area — Tyler Singer 2-3; Vanek Schultz 1-3; Jake Erickson 1-2; Kelson Schultz 1-1, 2 RBI, BB.

Game 2: Forest Area — Matthew Coy RBI; Cameron Patton BB, R, SB; Tyler Singer R, HBP.

