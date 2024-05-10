Diamond Roundup: Benzie Central finishes 2-0 against Lake City; Frankfort softball, Mesick baseball pick up sweeps

May 10—BENZONIA — The Benzie Central boys varsity baseball team had several players with solid performances in their 7-2 and 7-1 sweep over Lake City on Thursday.

Jayden Ewing allowed three hits and struck out six in the first game while contributing with an RBI at the plate. Tegan Chicky finished 2-for-3 with an RBI to help the Huskies pull off the win.

Grayson Converse led things in game two by allowing four hits and zero earned runs while striking out one in six innings. He also went 3-for-3 with a double. Dan Wallington had one plate appearance with an RBI single, and Tyrone Brouillet finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base.

The Huskies look to stack more wins at the Elk Rapids Tournament on Saturday. The Trojans return to the diamond on Friday at LeRoy Pine River.

BASEBALL

TC West 2 19

East Jordan 1 0

Game 1: Traverse City West — Quinten Gillespie 7 IP, 6 HA, 9 K, 1 RA; Blake Dubois 3-3; Jack Griffiths 2-3.

Game 2: West — Andrew Budd (W) 3 IP, 0 HA; Caden Stoops 2-3; Gillespie 2-3; Boone Hitchcock 1-1.

UP NEXT: The Titans host Grass Lake on Friday. The Red Devils travel to Bellaire on Friday.

TC St. Francis 10 10

Harbor Springs 0 0

Game 1: Traverse City St. Francis — Tyler Enders (W) 5 IP, 7 K, 3 HA; Tyler Thompson 3-3, 4 R, RBI, 3 SB; Charlie Olivier 3-3, 2 RBI; Harrison Shepherd H, R, RBI; Alex Jetter H, RBI, Sam Wildfong R, HBP, SB.

Game 2: St. Francis — Lanse Vos (W) 3 IP, 3 K, 3 HA; Shepherd 3-3, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI, SB; Wildfong 2-2, 2 RBI; Olivier 2-3, 2B, 4 RBI; Thompson H, 2 R, SB.

UP NEXT: The Gladiators travel to Glen Lake for John Schlosser Memorial on Saturday. The Rams host Kalkaska on Monday.

Kingsley 7 1

Cadillac 1 3

Game 1: Kingsley — Kolson Orton 6 IP, 4 HA, 0 ER, 6 K; Bode Bielas 3 H, R, RBI; Garrett Martz 2 H, 2B, R, RBI; Brian George H, R; Braden Marsh H, RBI; Ethan Lyon H, 2 R.

Game 2: Kingsley — Martz 6 IP, 3 HA, 2 ER; Landon Durkin H, R; George H.

UP NEXT: The Stags host Frankfort on Tuesday. The Vikings host Traverse City Central on Tuesday.

Elk Rapids 4 5

Grayling 3 3

Game 1: Elk Rapids — Chase DeArment (W) 6 IP, 6 HA 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K; Braden Fluty H, 2 BB, Alex Barber H, RBI, BB.

Game 2: Elk Rapids — Barber (W) 3.1 IP, 1 HA, R, BB 8 K; Dominic Fortuna 2-4; Jason Jansen H, RBI, BB; Hunter Hall H, 2 RBI; Lennon Lawrence H; Fluty H, RBI, BB.

UP NEXT: The Elks host the Elk Rapids Invitational on Saturday. The Vikings travel to the Rudyard Tournament on Saturday.

Mesick 14 8

Suttons Bay 1 7

Game 1: Mesick — Connor Sisson (W) 5 IP, 4 HA, R, 0 ER, 5 K; Cooper Ford 3-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI, SB; Jaeden Simpson H, R, 2 RBI, 2B, SB; Cody Linna 2-2, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 SB. Suttons Bay — Ty Brenner 2-2; Tyler Porter H.

Game 2: Mesick — Andrew Osborne 2 IP, 5 HA, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Linna (W) 2 IP, 0 HA, 0 R, 3 K; Ben Humphreys 2 RBI, SB. Suttons Bay — Lucas Gordon 3-3, 3 RBI Porter 2-3, RBI,

UP NEXT: The Bulldogs travel to Mason County Eastern on Monday. The Norsemen host Manistee Catholic Central on Friday.

Buckley 3 0

Bear Lake 4 2

UP NEXT: The Bears host Onekama on Tuesday. The Lakers host Marion on Monday.

SOFTBALL

Kingsley 15 17

Cadillac 0 7

Game 1: Kingsley — Grace Lewis 4 IP, 0 ER, 11 K; Alyssa Hamilton 2 H, HR, 2 RBI; Hannah Strang 2 H, 2B, 4 RBI; Alena Stewart 2 H, 2B, 2 RBI.

Game 2: Kingsley — Jayden Sinkes 2 IP, 3 K, 1 ER; Lewis 1.2 IP 3K, 0 ER; Lewis 4 H, HR, 2B, 5 RBI; Grace Merchant 3 H, 2 RBI; Hannah Strang 3 H, 3 RBI; Alena Stewart 2 H, 2B.

UP NEXT: The Stags host Frankfort on Tuesday. The Vikings host Traverse City Central on Tuesday.

Manton 19 12

Forest Area 2 3

Game 1: Manton — Aliyah Geary 6 IP, 4 HA, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Geary 3-4, 4 R, RBI, BB; Adriana Sackett 3-4, 4 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, SB; Genna Alexander 2-4, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2B BB; Kadie Meyer 2-4, 3 R, BB, 3B, SB; Kaya Jenkins 4-4, 2 R, 6 RBI; Krya Johnson 2 RBI, SB.

Game 2: Manton — Maggie Powers 5 IP, 7 HA, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Powers 1-2, RBI, BB; Sackett 1-3, 2 R, 3 RBI, BB, 3B, 2 SB; Karley Wurm 2-2, 2 R, 2 RBI.

UP NEXT: The Rangers travel to Glen Lake for the John Schlosser Memorial on Saturday. The Warriors travel to Central Lake on Friday.

Buckley 19 21

Bear Lake 0 5

Game 1: Buckley — Maddie Chilson (W) 2B, 2R; Kayla Milarch 3B, 2 R; Maddie Snider 2 H, 2B, 3 R.

Game 2: Buckley — Milarch (W) 3 HA, 4 RA, 2 2B, 3 R; Alisson Moyer 2 H, 3B, 3R.

UP NEXT: The Bears host Onekama on Tuesday. The Lakers host Marion on Monday.

Frankfort 12 7

Brethren 0 0

Game 1: Frankfort — Sage Myers 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 10 K, 2 H; Darby O'Grady 3 H; Sam Tester 2 RBI.

Game 2: Frankfort — Myers 4 IP, 2 HA, 0 R, 5 K, 2 H, 2 RBI, HR (5); O'Grady 3 H, 2 RBI; Kylee Manning 4 RBI; Ella Sweeney 2 H.

UP NEXT: The Panthers travel to Kingsley on Tuesday. The Bobcats host Glen Lake on Wednesday.