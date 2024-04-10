Diamond Packers face key region series vs. Richmond Hill

Apr. 7—MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County baseball team still has a chance to finish second in Region 1-7A and play host to a first-round Class 7A state tournament series.

But the Packers have to win all three games in their region series against Richmond Hill that opened with a single game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Ike Aultman Field at Jerry Croft Stadium.

The final two games will be played in a doubleheader that will start at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Richmond Hill.

"At least we control our own destiny," said interim head coach Chance Pitts, who took over the team when Brandon Brock resigned on March 28.

The Packers, 13-12 overall, are 4-5 in the region. The only way they could finish in fifth place and not qualify for the postseason is if they are swept by Richmond Hill and Valdosta, 2-7 in the region, sweeps region leader Lowndes.

But if the Packers win all three against Richmond Hill, they will finish 7-5, good for second in the region, and Richmond Hill, currently in second place at 6-3, would finish 6-6.

Colquitt could drop all three against Richmond Hill to finish 4-8 and still make the playoffs if Valdosta is eliminated by Lowndes.

But the No. 4 team from Region 1 is likely to have to travel to Lilburn to play Parkview in the first round. The Panthers, currently in first place in Region 4, are 18-4 and ranked No. 1 in Class 7A.

Finishing No. 3 could be difficult as well, with a trip to Snellville to play 18-6 Brookwood, ranked No. 3 in Class 7A, the likely result.

Pitts knows the key to having a chance to sweep the series against Richmond Hill will be winning Tuesday's game at Packer Park.

The last time Colquitt played on its home field, the Packers swept a region doubleheader from Valdosta in memorable fashion.

In their first games following Brock's resignation, Colquitt beat the Wildcats 16-6 in six innings in Game 1 and claimed the second game 4-3 on a two-out walk-off single by catcher Hayden Hembree in the bottom of the seventh.

"We'd like to have the atmosphere on Tuesday like we did against Valdosta," Pitts said.

As of Sunday evening, the Packers had not decided on their pitching plans for the games against Richmond Hill.

Freshman Bowen DeRosso, who is 1-1 with a 2.55 ERA, started the first game of the region series against Camden County and Lowndes.

Senior Cam Cook (1-1, 4.20) was the Game 1 starter in the series against Valdosta.

Sophomore Logan Plymel (4-3, 1.71) and junior Cook Tompkins (1-1, 5.83) also have started region games.

Gabe Eubanks (2-3, 5.90) has started four games this season, including Tuesday's 6-0 victory over Mosley High during the Packers' Spring Break trip to Panama City Beach.

The junior left-hander allowed just four hits over six innings and struck out six Dolphins.

Cook, a senior who starts in left field when not on the mound, continues to be the Packers leading hitter with a .405 batting average.

Of his team-leading 31 hits, 14 have been doubles.

Junior shortstop Adam Beverly is hitting .299 and leads the team with 18 runs batted in.

Elbow miseries have limited Mason Moore to designated hitter duties during his senior season.

He has contributed four doubles, four triples and two home runs and has driven in 17 runs.

Moore leads the Packers in runs scored with 22.

Former Colquitt County all-state catcher Will Stuckey, a key member of the Packers' 1997 state championship team, will join Pitts's staff as an additional assistant coach on Monday in an effort to help get the team into the postseason and perhaps start a playoff run.

The Packers are 3-1 since Pitts took over the program with the wins over Valdosta and Mosley High and a Wednesday's 13-1 loss to South Walton in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.

"I'm excited," Pitts said of the series against Richmond Hill. "I'm just blessed to be a part of it."