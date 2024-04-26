Diamond Packers eliminated in doubleheader at Brookwood

Apr. 26—MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County baseball team came within an out of winning Game 1 of its Class 7A state tournament-opening doubleheader at Brookwood on Thursday, but ultimately fell 6-5 in 11 innings and went on to drop the nightcap 5-0 as well.

After dropping the best-of-3 series, the Packers, the No. 3 team from Region 1, finish the season 14-17.

Brookwood, the No. 2 team from Region 4 and ranked No. 5 in Class 7A, advances to the second round, where it will travel to meet Region 3 champion Hillgrove on May 1.

Defending Class 7A state champion Lowndes was the only Region 1 team to advance on Thursday when it eliminated Newton by sweeping the Rams 14-0 and 14-4.

The Vikings will play host to either Carrollton or Harrison in the second round. The two split their Thursday doubleheader.

Region 1 runner-up Richmond Hill was ousted by Grayson 12-4 and 2-0 and No. 4 Camden County fell to top-ranked Parkview 10-0 and 13-0.

The Packers got a gutsy performance on the mound from Cam Cook in Game 1.

The senior right-hander gave up three runs in the bottom of the first inning, but held the Broncos at bay until running into trouble in the bottom of the seventh.

Colquitt scored a run in the second and two more in the fourth to tie the game at 3-3, then took a 5-3 lead in the top of the seventh on a two-out, two-run single by catcher Hayden Hembree.

Cook allowed just one hit while holding the Broncos scoreless over the following five innings after the three-run first.

But he gave up a single to Andy Wright to open the bottom of the seventh.

One out later, he walked John Beverley before striking out Alex Reyes.

But Packers coach Chance Pitts then pulled Cook, who left the mound to a standing ovation. He had thrown 115 pitches.

Reliever Cole Holder balked the runners to second and third and two pitches later, Max Rogozinski singled to left to tie the game at 5-5.

Freshman Bowen DeRosso took the mound in the eighth and held the Broncos scoreless for three innings before surrendering four straight hits to open the 11th, with Rogozinski singling in the game-winner.

Reliever Joe Soto pitched the final four scoreless innings for Brookwood to get the win.

Jackson Barberi took an 8-0 record and 0.47 ERA to the mound to start Game 1 for the Broncos, but never got comfortable against the pesky Packers.

Trailing 3-0, the Packers got their first run in the second inning when Brady DeRosso walked, stole second and continued to third on a throwing error by Reyes, the Brookwood catcher.

He scored on Adam Beverly's ground out.

Colquitt pulled to within one run in the fourth when Hembree singled and later scored when Mason Moore hit into a double play.

Two batters later, Jaxon Chambers tied the game at 3-3 with a single scoring Jake Walker.

With the game still tied, Beverly drew a walk against Barberi to open the top of the seventh and Chambers sacrificed him to second.

Bowen DeRosso drew the second walk of the inning — and fifth of the game issued by Barberi — to put runners on first and second.

Cook's infield ground ball was misplayed by the Broncos, loading the bases.

Barberi fanned Bryce Roberts for the second out, but Hembree lined a single to center field to score Beverly and Bowen DeRosso to give the Packers a 5-3 lead.

It was the second time this season that Hembree had come up with a key seventh-inning base hit for the Packers.

His single in the seventh inning drove in Jake Walker to give Colquitt a 4-3 walk-off victory in the first game of the region doubleheader against Valdosta on March 29.

But the Packers could not hold their lead in Snellville on Thursday.

Hembree finished with two of the Packers six hits in Game 1.

Cook, Brady DeRosso, Chambers and Bowen DeRosso had the others.

Cook's pitching line does not reflect how well he pitched against a Brookwood team that went into the game with 22 wins under its belt.

After giving up three runs on three hits and a walk in the first inning, he gave up just two runs — both in the seventh, scoring after he departed — and two hits the rest of the way.

He struck out three and walked five.

Cook pitched out of a big mess in the fourth inning when the Broncos had runners on first and third with one out.

But he struck out Ryan Morris and got Beverley to fly out to end the inning.

Cook escaped again in the sixth when, with Jay Bueno at second with one out, senior right fielder Cayden Parker grabbed Mason Archie's liner and threw to second to retire Bueno before he could return to the bag.

Brookwood starter Charlie Foster and reliever Clinton Harris were in total command in the nightcap, combining to strike out 16 Packers in the 5-0 win.

Foster went the first four innings, giving up singles to Cook and Beverly, while striking out eight.

Harris went the final three innings, striking out eight of the 10 batters he faced.

Walker was the only Packer to reach against Harris when he was hit by a pitch to open the sixth inning.

Gabe Eubanks started and went the first three innings for the Packers.

Cook Tompkins did not allow a run and gave up just one hit over the next three innings.

Holder pitched the seventh and gave up the final Brookwood run.

Pitts finished the season as the Packers interim head coach with a 4-6 record after taking over when Brandon Brock stepped down on March 28.

Brock had led the Packers to a 10-11 record before resigning.