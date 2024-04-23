Diamond Pack splits doubleheader at Richmond Hill to end regular season

Apr. 18—MOULTRIE — The Colquitt County baseball team ended the regular season by splitting a Thursday doubleheader at Richmond Hill.

The Packers routed the Wildcats 12-3 in the first game, but fell in the nightcap 5-3.

Colquitt, which finished third in Region 1-7A with a 5-7 record, is 14-15 overall as it heads into the first round of the state playoffs.

The Packers will travel to meet the No. 2 team from Region 4 — either Parkview or Brookwood — in a three-game series that will begin on Thursday, April 25.

Thursday's doubleheader at Richmond Hill concluded the region's final series, which the Wildcats won, taking two of three from the Packers.

Richmond Hill won the first game of the series 11-1 back on April 9.

Colquitt split its final eight regular-season games under interim head coach Chance Pitts, who took over after Brandon Brock resigned on March 28.

The Packers exploded early and led 11-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning in the win in Game 1 on Thursday.

Senior Cam Cook got the start on the mound and did not allow an earned run against the Wildcats. He gave up six hits and struck out five.

Cook also was one of three Packers with two hits in the game.

Hayden Hembree and Mason Moore also had a pair of hits and Bryce Roberts, Jake Walker, Brady DeRosso, Bowen DeRosso, Adam Beverly and Jaxon Chambers had the others.

All 12 hits were singles.

Colquitt took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning, with two runs scoring on a single by Chambers.

The Packers added three more in the third, with Moore getting a two-run single and Beverly driving in the other with a base hit.

Colquitt put the game out of reach by scoring five times with two out in the fourth inning.

After the Wildcats scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the fifth, a Bryce Roberts single drove in Bowen DeRosso with the Packers final run in the top of the seventh.

In the second game, Richmond Hill scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed.

The Packers managed just five hits, singles by Hembree, Moore, Adam Beverly, Brady DeRosso and Cole Holder.

Beverly pitched the first three innings and gave up all five Richmond Hill runs.

Holder went the final three scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and struck out two.

Richmond Hill finishes second in the region with an 8-4 record and will play host to the No. 3 seed from Region 1 in the first round. The Wildcats are 16-11 overall.

State champion Lowndes won the region title with an 11-1 record and also will be home for the first round.

Camden County, 4-8, was fourth.

Valdosta, 2-10, did not make the playoffs.

Thursday's doubleheader will begin at 4 p.m., with the if game Friday at 6 p.m. WMTM will have the radio broadcast on 105.1 FM, 93.9 FM and 1300 AM.