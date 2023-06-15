Diamond League Oslo schedule and start lists

Middle distance star Jakob Ingrebrigtsen will hope for a strong performance on home soil in Oslo (Getty Images)

The Diamond League season continues as athletics’ world tour moves north for the fifth event of the season.

After a record breaking night in Paris, Oslo hosts the Bislett Games, held annually in the Norwegian capital since 1965, with a host of starts in action.

The home crowd will be hopeful of strong performances from Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who headlines an outstanding men’s 1500m field after smashing the two-mile record in France last week, and Karsten Warholm, with the hurdler looking to get back to his best after losing his world title last year.

The women’s 100 metres promises plenty, too, with the British trio of Dina Asher-Smith, Imani Lansiquot and Darryl Neita all showing encouraging signs this season and looking to push Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson for the title.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Oslo?

The Diamond League Oslo event begins at 17:30 BST, Thursday 15 June. It will be held at the Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action live on BBC Three, with coverage from 7pm BST. Coverage will also be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

What is the schedule? (all times BST)

16:30 - Women’s shot put

17:45 - Men’s pole vault

18:03 - Women’s triple jump

18:46 - Opening ceremony

19:04 - Women’s 400m hurdles

19:15 - Men’s 400m

19:25 - Women’s 3000m

19:27 - Women’s discus

19:42 - Men’s long jump

19:43 - Men’s 200m

19:52 - Women’s Dream Mile

20:05 - Men’s 5000m

20:29 - Women’s 100m

20:39 - Men’s 400m hurdles

20:50 - Men’s 1500m

21:07 - Women’s 4x400m

Full startlists and official results are available here.

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

5 May: Doha, Qatar

28 May: Rabat, Morocco

2 June: Florence, Italy

9 June: Paris, France

15 June: Oslo, Norway

30 June: Lausanne, Switzerland

2 July: Stockholm, Sweden

16 July: Chorzow, Poland

21 July: Monaco

23 July: London, United Kingdom

29 July: Shanghai, China

3 August: Shenzen, China

31 August: Zurich, Switzerland

8 September: Brussels, Belgium

16-17 September: Eugene, United States