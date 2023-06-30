Diamond League Lausanne schedule, start lists and results
The Diamond League season continues as athletics’ world tour heads to Switzerland for the sixth event of the season.
After a record-breaking night in Paris two events ago, more records fell last time out in Oslo as Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke the 1500m European record in front of his home crowd. The Norwegian will be in action again in Lausanne as he competes in the 1500m.
Olympic champion and world record holder Joshua Cheptegei is set to race in the men’s 5000m while Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson looks to take victory in the women’s 800m.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Diamond League event in Oslo?
The Diamond League Lausanne event begins at 17:00 BST, Friday 30 June. It will be held at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action live on BBC Three, with coverage from 7pm BST. Coverage will also be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
What is the schedule? (all times BST)
17:00 - Women’s 400m
17:10 - Men’s 800m
17:20 - Women’s 100m
17:40 - Women’s 1500m
17:50 - Men’s 1500m
18:00 - Men’s 100m
18:10 - Women’s 200m
18:15 - Women’s Javelin
18:35 - Men’s shot put
18:52 - Men’s 400m
19:04 - Women’s 800m
19:06 - Women’s Pole Vault
19:16 - Men’s 110m Hurdles
19:25 - Women’s 3000m Steeple
19:35 - Men’s Long Jump
19:42 - Women’s 100m
19:48 - Men’s Javelin
19:50 - Men’s 5000m
20:13 - Women’s 100m Hurdles
20:20 - Men’s 200m
20:28 - Women’s 400m Hurdles
20:39 - Men’s 1500m
20:52 - Women’s 4x100m
Full start lists and results can be seen here
Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?
5 May: Doha, Qatar
28 May: Rabat, Morocco
2 June: Florence, Italy
9 June: Paris, France
15 June: Oslo, Norway
30 June: Lausanne, Switzerland
2 July: Stockholm, Sweden
16 July: Chorzow, Poland
21 July: Monaco
23 July: London, United Kingdom
29 July: Shanghai, China
3 August: Shenzen, China
31 August: Zurich, Switzerland
8 September: Brussels, Belgium
16-17 September: Eugene, United States