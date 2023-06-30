Diamond League Lausanne schedule, start lists and results

(Getty Images)

The Diamond League season continues as athletics’ world tour heads to Switzerland for the sixth event of the season.

After a record-breaking night in Paris two events ago, more records fell last time out in Oslo as Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke the 1500m European record in front of his home crowd. The Norwegian will be in action again in Lausanne as he competes in the 1500m.

Olympic champion and world record holder Joshua Cheptegei is set to race in the men’s 5000m while Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson looks to take victory in the women’s 800m.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Diamond League event in Oslo?

The Diamond League Lausanne event begins at 17:00 BST, Friday 30 June. It will be held at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the action live on BBC Three, with coverage from 7pm BST. Coverage will also be available via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

What is the schedule? (all times BST)

17:00 - Women’s 400m

17:10 - Men’s 800m

17:20 - Women’s 100m

17:40 - Women’s 1500m

17:50 - Men’s 1500m

18:00 - Men’s 100m

18:10 - Women’s 200m

18:15 - Women’s Javelin

18:35 - Men’s shot put

18:52 - Men’s 400m

19:04 - Women’s 800m

19:06 - Women’s Pole Vault

19:16 - Men’s 110m Hurdles

19:25 - Women’s 3000m Steeple

19:35 - Men’s Long Jump

19:42 - Women’s 100m

19:48 - Men’s Javelin

19:50 - Men’s 5000m

20:13 - Women’s 100m Hurdles

20:20 - Men’s 200m

20:28 - Women’s 400m Hurdles

20:39 - Men’s 1500m

20:52 - Women’s 4x100m

Full start lists and results can be seen here

Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?

5 May: Doha, Qatar

28 May: Rabat, Morocco

2 June: Florence, Italy

9 June: Paris, France

15 June: Oslo, Norway

30 June: Lausanne, Switzerland

2 July: Stockholm, Sweden

16 July: Chorzow, Poland

21 July: Monaco

23 July: London, United Kingdom

29 July: Shanghai, China

3 August: Shenzen, China

31 August: Zurich, Switzerland

8 September: Brussels, Belgium

16-17 September: Eugene, United States