Diamond League 2024: Xiamen schedule and start times
The Diamond League season begins in Xiamen as some of the world’s best athletes begin to gear up for Paris 2024.
With this summer’s Olympics looming into view, track and field competitors will contend with a hectic schedule, with the first six events of the season all before the end of May.
Sha’Carri Richardson will kick off her individual season in the women’s 200m, while Fred Kerley and Christian Coleman are two men’s sprint stars hoping for 100m success.
Armand Duplantis, meanwhile, headlines a strong entry list away from the track.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Diamond League event in Xiamen?
The 2024 Diamond League begins in Xiamen, China on Saturday 20 April.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action live on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and via the red button on the BBC’s television channels, with coverage from midday BST.
What is the schedule in Xiamen?
All times BST
10.35am Men’s high jump
11.21am Women’s shot put
11.30am Men’s pole vault
12.04pm Women’s 400m
12.17pm Women’s 100m hurdles
12.20pm Women’s discus
12.25pm Men’s 5,000m
12.39pm Men’s triple jump
12.47pm Women’s 200m
12.55pm Men’s 800m
1.05pm Women’s 3,000m steeplechase
1.27pm Men’s 110m hurdles
1.37pm Women’s 1,500m
1.53pm Men’s 100m
Full live results can be found here.
Which cities are hosting Diamond League events this year?
MEETING
COUNTRY
DATE
Xiamen
CHN
20th April 2024
Shanghai/Suzhou
CHN
27th April 2024
Doha
QAT
10th May 2024
Rabat/Marrakech
MAR
19th May 2024
Eugene
USA
25th May 2024
Oslo
NOR
30th May 2024
Stockholm
SWE
2nd June 2024
Paris
FRA
7th July 2024
MON
12th July 2024
London
GBR
20th July 2024
Lausanne
SUI
22nd August 2024
Silesia
POL
25th August 2024
Rome
ITA
30th August 2024
Zurich
SUI
5th September 2024
Brussels
BEL
13th - 14th September 2024